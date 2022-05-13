Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,441 in the last 365 days.

Samoa - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Government to take control of Samoa Submarine Cable Company

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Samoa-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
In mid-2021 the Australian government pressed Telstra to acquire Digicel Pacific, including the latter’s units in Fiji, Nauru, PNG, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu. The $1.6 billion deal was agreed in the following October, with Telstra to contribute $270 million and the Australia government making a $1.33 billion contribution via Export Finance Australia (EFA).

Key developments:

  • Samoan government announces its decision to take over control of the Samoa Submarine Cable Company.
  • The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology is allocated $8.8 million in the 2022 Budget.
  • Australian government contributes $1.33 billion of the $1.6 billion cost for Telstra to acquire Digicel Pacific.
  • Manatua cable is ready for service.


Companies covered in this report include:


Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH), Vodafone Samoa, Amper, Blue Sky Samoa, Digicel Samoa, Kacific Broadband Satellite, O3b.


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Samoa-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au
Europe office: +44 207 097 1241
Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665

Primary Logo

You just read:

Samoa - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.