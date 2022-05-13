Beauveria Bassiana Market Size and Forecast 2028 | Increasing use as biological control agent in agriculture industry

Reports And Data

Increasing use of beauveria bassiana as biological control agent in forestry & livestock sectors, and no health risks associated on exposure to the product.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Insights by Reports and Data on the Beauveria Bassiana Market offers an extensive analysis of the trends to estimate its growth in the near future. It provides historical investigation and evaluates the trends observed in the data gathered to speculate the development in its size, share, demand, total earnings, and revenue. It considers the years 2018 and 2019 to collect historical data while considering 2020 as the base year to draw a forecast for the years 2022 to 2028. This assessment indicates a stable CAGR in the predicted duration and discusses those sectors that might boost the development of the industry.

Beauveria Bassiana is an entomopathogenic fungus that grows naturally in soils all over the world. It functions as a parasite on many arthropod species, causing white muscardine disease. It is used to control the number of termites, thrips, whiteflies, aphids, and various beetles. It differs from nosema locustae in that it does not require the host to swallow it. When the fungus infects the host insect, it quickly grows inside the insect, feeding on the nutrients in the host\'s body and producing poisons in the process. Its effectiveness against bedbugs and malaria-carrying mosquitos is under study.

Revenue growth of the global beauveria bassiana market is significantly driven by increase in pest revival and Integrated Pest Management (IPM) techniques, and rising preference for organic food products. In addition, government-sponsored promotion programs and recent agricultural losses due to invasive pest attacks are factors expected to drive revenue growth of the global beauveria bassiana market.

Beauveria bassiana needs to be stored under refrigerated conditions in dark condition without agitations. The complexity of storing and high initial investments that is required for storing and transporting are major factors that could hamper revenue growth of the global beauveria bassiana market. The short shelf life of the fungus under normal conditions can further impede the growth of the market. In addition to that, counterfeit products in developing countries in near future may pose a greater threat to the growth of the Beauveria Bassiana Market.

The key players in the global Beauveria Bassiana market include:

BASF SE

BioWorks

Koppert B.V

Certis USA

Tianren

Bioquirama SAS

Troy BioSciences

FILNOVA

BuildASoil

Vanda Technology

Tari Bio-Tech

Other

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Liquid Beauveria Bassiana

Powder Beauveria Bassiana

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Agriculture

Forestry

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key questions covered in the global Beauveria Bassiana market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Beauveria Bassiana market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Beauveria Bassiana market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between Forecast Period?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Beauveria Bassiana market?

