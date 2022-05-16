ClarityTTS Welcomes Saugata Chakrabarti As The Chief Operating Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarity Travel Technology Solutions Inc, which delivers innovative B2B SaaS-based Travel Automation, announced today that Saugata Chakrabarti joined the company as the Chief Operating Officer. Saugata, a technopreneur and technology evangelist, has over two decades of combined experience in the IT and Telecom sectors and successfully orchestrated B2B SaaS startup organizations.
Saugata was a co-founder of LIT Academy Private Limited, a technology investment and R&D company to consult and invest in technology design, development, and scale in various critical domains. He was responsible for addressing social-economic challenges through innovation in software, hardware, networks, the internet, and cloud engineering.
Message From Our CEO :
"I strongly believe in Saugata's ability to lead our team of technology professionals at the forefront of innovation to deliver travel technology automation for global travel businesses," said Thava Tharmalingam, CEO at ClarityTTS.
He also mentions that "I am confident that Saugata's experience will drive the brand to stand out through his holistic strategy of business objectives, robust processes, and partnerships, delivered passionately. I'm gladly waiting to witness the new era of travel SaaS business that will effectively transform the travel industry."
In the past, Saugata had a great record of achieving measurable results in different organizations like K7 Computing Pvt. Ltd. as Chief Advisor, Zappy Home Solutions as Director Technology, and VIVA Communications as Chief Executive Officer. Prior to this, as the Chief Information Officer in Novatium Solutions (P) Ltd, he was fascinated with Novatium's 100$ PC development to enhance operational efficiency and business profitability. Besides that, Saugata obtained his Executive Education Program Certification from the Indian Institute of Management (IIMB), Bangalore.
In His Own Words :
"I am looking forward to working with a team of travel tech experts in the leading edge of B2B travel business automation and placing a high value on the quality and effectiveness of the solutions delivered," Saugata explained. "On this foundation of the mature SaaS business model, high-performance operations, and people programs, I aim to create and execute an entirely new business model that enables a significant transformation in travel businesses globally."
About Clarity Travel Technology Solutions
ClarityTTS is a B2B SaaS-based Travel Technology Platform with a global presence in five countries, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and corporate offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, and Sri Lanka. ClarityTTS is a pioneer in creating innovative travel tech solutions that lead to the advancement of capturing business excellence for airlines, travel agencies, OTAs, TMCs, DMCs, and consolidators. ClarityTTS boosts customer satisfaction across touchpoints by implementing effective automation in travel operations, with over a decade of combined experience of our technical experts in delivering powerful travel booking capabilities.
Clarity Travel Technology Solutions is the preferred technology and distribution partner for the world's major airlines, hotel chains, and other travel services. ClarityTTS has specialized and exclusively provides sophisticated SaaS Travel Solutions, Dynamic Interline Tariff Distribution, Travel API Integrations, and Fraud & Chargeback Risk Management Solutions.
