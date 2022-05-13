Morocco-Saudi Arabia: KSA FM Praises Close and Fraternal Relations between the Two Kingdoms

MOROCCO, May 13 - The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Bin Abdullah Al Saud, welcomed, Wednesday in Marrakech, the close and fraternal relations uniting the Kingdoms of Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, at the end of the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the Saudi FM highlighted the depth of relations between the two brotherly countries which celebrate this year the 65th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, welcoming the support of Morocco to the candidacy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host the Universal Exhibition (Expo 2030).

The Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS was an opportunity to address various issues of common interest, said Prince Faisal bin Farhan, highlighting the success of the first session of Moroccan-Saudi political consultations, held recently in Riyadh, and will continue next June in Rabat.

Regarding the fight against terrorism, the Saudi Foreign Minister stressed the central role played by the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in the field of counter-terrorism, as well as the importance of cooperation and coordination between different countries to end this threat.

For his part, Bourita said that Morocco and Saudi Arabia maintain permanent coordination relations, noting that "the supreme interests of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are strategic interests for the Kingdom of Morocco".

These talks were an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations, he added, noting that the two kingdoms share the same views on several regional and international issues.

MAP 12 mai 2022