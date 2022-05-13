Vertical Farming Market Trends 2030 - Increasing Demand For Food and High Productivity Drives Industry Revenue Growth

Reports And Data

Vertical farming ensures consistent crop production throughout the year, produces high-quality crops, and can cut down total harvest time

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on global Vertical Farming Market is recently published by Reports and Data to offer a comprehensive analysis of the industry. The report offers in depth information about market size, revenue growth, key drivers, restraints, limitations along with top companies operating in the market. The report provides precise information about various segments and regional bifurcation. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Vertical Farming market along with each market player, their financial status, global position, license agreement, product and service portfolio and business expansion plans.

Agriculture sector is one of the most important revenue generating sector and contributes significantly to the overall economic growth of a country. Technological advancements in agricultural equipment and techniques have drastically boosted output and production capacity. Rapid integration of ICT, robotics, aerial imagery and GPS techniques, and the Internet of Things, among others have radically shaped agricultural sector in the recent past. Growing adoption of precision agriculture and drones have enabled farms and businesses to increase their profit margins and improve their operations to be more efficient, safer, and environmentally sustainable.

Market Dynamics:

Agriculture is one of the fastest growing industries worldwide attributed to growing population and surging demand for food and food products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to growing global demand. The report further offers insights into recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, supply and demand, and macro- and micro-economic factors affecting the market growth.

This global study report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry offering historic and forecast assessment of the global market. Along with SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. Key statistical data has been organized into charts, diagrams, bar graphs, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report also offers strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome challenges and gain a robust footing in the market.

Technological advancement in agricultural sector has led to higher productivity of crops, limited use of water and fertilizers which in turn have minimized crop prices, lower release of chemicals and pesticides into water bodies, and safer conditions of growing and high quality crops. Growing demand and increasing consumption of food across the globe owing to rapidly growing population is a key factor contributing to the revenue growth of the market. The report discusses the industry scope and development in key regions of the world such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa to offer crucial insights about lucrative growth opportunities with regards to production and consumption pattern, supply and demand, consumer demand, and regulatory framework.

Key companies in the market are focusing on R&D for development of novel and advanced agricultural devices, temperature and moisture sensors, and systems to supply to the growing demand. Moreover, they are offering training and assistance to farmers on how to deploy and utilize novel technologies along with their existing practices to boost farm and livestock productivity. The competitive landscape section of the report discusses in detail the company overview, product and services portfolio, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, and global market position. It further sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, agreements, and product launches.

Top Companies:

• AeroFarms

• Illumitex, Inc.

• American Hydroponics

• Agrilution GmbH

• BrightFarms Inc.

• Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Freight Farms

• GrowUp Urban Farms Ltd.

• Green Sense Farms, LLC

• Vertical Farm Systems

Further, the report segments the Vertical Farming market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and technology among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Vertical Farming Market Segmentation:

Growth Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Hydroponics

• Aeroponics

• Aquaponics

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Building-based

• Shipping Container-based

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Lettuce

• Pepper

• Broccoli

• Cucumber

• Others

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Objective of Studies:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Vertical Farming market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Vertical Farming market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Vertical Farming market.

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

