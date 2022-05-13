PM Chính meets with US President Biden, stressing 'special relations'

VIETNAM, May 13 -

US President Joe Biden welcomes Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to the White House banquet for ASEAN leaders on May 12 (US time) in Washington DC. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

WASHINGTON — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with US President Joe Biden on May 12 (US time) as part of his trip to the US for the Special ASEAN-US Summit held in Washington DC.

During the meeting, the two countries' leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

PM Chính congratulated the US leader on the achievements in the first 14 months of his administration.

President Biden informed PM Chính that the COVID-19 pandemic was completely under control in the US, and the unemployment rate has dropped to a record-low of over 3.6 per cent. The US government has helped create more than 9.8 million jobs and average wages have increased by 5.5 per cent.

The Vietnamese Government leader stressed that Việt Nam-US relations are "special" as the two countries have overcome the pains and devastations of the war, and are actively cooperating to make the Comprehensive Partnership even more substantial and effective across all fronts.

Việt Nam wants the US to continue to support and cooperate with Việt Nam in areas where the US has strengths and Việt Nam has potential and needs, such as disease prevention and control, digital transformation, diversification of supply chains, climate change response, and human resources training.

US President Joe Biden said that he personally has a lot of affection for the country and the people of Việt Nam. When he was still a Senator, he and his friend and colleague, the late John McCain, lobbied US politicians to promote relations with Việt Nam.

President Joe Biden said that the US, as a leading developed country, is eager to cooperate and assist developing and less developed countries in various areas, including economic and trade development, disease prevention and control, and climate change response.

In particular, in disease prevention and control, President Biden said that his administration has galvanised the US Congress to allocate US$21 billion to increase support for countries around the world with COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, medical equipment, as well as strengthen cooperation with countries to effectively respond to future pandemics, not only for the sake of the US but also for the benefit of partner countries, the international community, and the world at large. President Biden affirmed that the US will make every effort to amplify support for Việt Nam and other countries in the region in this field.

PM Chính agreed that issues like pandemics, climate change, and other non-traditional security challenges are global issues which necessitate countries to have a global approach, uphold multilateralism and solidarity to jointly address these problems.

The Vietnamese leader wished the US would strengthen cooperation with and support Việt Nam in the development of a green, circular economy, as well as diversifying supply chains and sustainable energy transition.

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, President Joe Biden and PM Chính agreed on the need to respect independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political institutions of countries; refrain from the use of force, and peacefully settle disputes and conflicts on the basis of international law and United Nations' Charter; ensure freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982).

On this occasion, the PM Chính respectfully conveyed the invitations of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc to President Biden to soon visit Việt Nam. President Biden thanked the PM and said he would arrange to visit Việt Nam at a time that is suitable for both sides. — VNS