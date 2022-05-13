Morocco Offers Attractive E-learning, Coding Platform to African Youth (Minister)

MOROCCO, May 13 - Morocco offers an e-learning and coding platform with strong and attractive assets to enable African youth to shape their future and develop their technological skills, said Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication.

Speaking at a ministerial roundtable, organized as part of the E-Learning Africa 2022 Conference held in Kigali, Bensaid highlighted the efforts made by the Kingdom to "prepare an interesting young population for the various markets of development and information technology".

To tap into the creativity of young people, develop their technological skills and prepare them to meet the greatest challenges, Morocco offers classical training courses, in addition to specialized training of short duration, said the Minister, citing the example of the school of coding and computing "1337" of the OCP open to all young African talent.

"The training strategies are, without doubt, something necessary and that takes time, but there are specialized training of short duration of one or two years and can be very interesting for the global market and international companies," he noted.

In addition, the official said that the Kingdom aims to create interactions and partnerships with African countries in the field of ICT, such as Rwanda, to develop human resources on the continent and strengthen the competitiveness of African companies to carve out a place on the global market for technology and meet the growing demand in this area.

This ambition, he added, is part of the enlightened vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI who favors South-South cooperation and actions to accelerate the development of the continent.

MAP 12 mai 2022