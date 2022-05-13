Hydrogen Compressor Market Players Meet Technical Demands By Incorporating Advanced Technology

Hydrogen Compressor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Hydrogen Compressor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements are a key trend in gaining an advantage in the hydrogen compressor market. The key players in the hydrogen compressor market are focusing on developing hydrogen compressors with innovative technologies to meet the technical demands of end customers such as hydrogen fuel stations, power generation industries and others. For instance, in November 2021, Burckhardt Compression AG, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of reciprocator compression systems, launched an oil-free hydrogen compression solution, designed for hydrogen trailer filling and fuel stations with higher mass flows.

The global hydrogen compressor market size is expected to grow from $1.68 billion in 2021 to $1.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The global hydrogen compressors market share is expected to grow to $2.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Read more on the Global Hydrogen Compressor Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogen-compressor-global-market-report

Increasing demand for hydrogen from end-use industries is expected to propel the hydrogen compressor market growth. The end-use sectors such as household energy distribution companies, oil & gas, and power generation companies are increasingly investing in new hydrogen distribution and generation plants to meet consumer demand and government measures towards environmental pollution. For instance, in 2020 in the UK, a groundbreaking hydrogen trial project (HyDeploy) is underway at Keele University for the 7million. And this pilot project is led by Cadent in partnership with Northern Gas Networks (NGN) in the UK as an injection of zero-carbon hydrogen into Keele University’s gas grid which is feeding approximately 100 houses and 30 faculty buildings. Thus, the increase in demand for hydrogen from end-user industries is expected to boost the market for hydrogen compressors during the forecast period.

In November 2021, Fluitron Inc., a USA-based manufacturer of industrial gas compression units acquired Bethlehem Hydrogen, a Pennsylvania-based provider of customer hydrogen compression, dispensing and storage systems, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition by Fluitron Inc. is focused on building a global entity focused on developing and commercializing hydrogen infrastructure solutions.

Major players covered in the global hydrogen compressor industry are Atlas Copco AB, Burckhardt Compression AG, Fluitron, Inc, Gardner Denver Nash, LLC, Howden Group, HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG, Neuman & Esser group, Hydro-Pac, Inc, Lenhardt& Wagner GmbH, Ariel Corporation, PDC Machines Inc, Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Sundyne, and IDEX Corporation.

TBRC’s global hydrogen compressor market analysis report is segmented by type into oil-free, oil-based, by technology into single-stage, multi-stage, by power range into Below 100 hp, 101 hp-200 hp, by end-user into oil and gas, chemical, utility, refueling stations, others.

Hydrogen Compressor Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Oil-free, Oil-based), By Technology (Single-Stage, Multi-Stage), By Power Range (Below 100 hp, 101 hp – 200 hp), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Utility, Refueling Stations, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a hydrogen compressor market overview, hydrogen compressor market forecast hydrogen compressor market size and hydrogen compressor market growth for the whole market, hydrogen compressor market segments, geographies, hydrogen compressor market trends, hydrogen compressor market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Hydrogen Compressor Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5854&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Hydrogen Powered Transport Global Market Report 2022 – By Fuel Cell Technology Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells), By Vehicle Type (Cars, Buses, Trucks), By End Use (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogenpowered-transport-global-market-report

Compressors Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Air, Gas), By Application (Construction, Power, Industrial Manufacturing, HVAC-R, Chemical & Cement, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Textile), By Compressor Type (Positive Displacement, Centrifugal), By Power Rating (0-100 kW, 101-300 kW, 301-500 kW, 500 kW Above) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/compressors-global-market-report

Hydrogen Energy Storage Global Market Report 2022 – By Storage Technology (Compression, Liquefaction, Material Based), By State (Liquid, Gas, Solid), By End User (Commercial, Industrial, Utilities) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogen-energy-storage-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/