Hair Time Salon attracting interest due to their premium hairstyling services

Hair Time Salon is attracting interest due to their premium hairstyling services being delivered by their team of expert stylists

FRANKLIN PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair Time salon is a beauty salon based in New Jersey providing a variety of styling and grooming services to its clientele. The salon has been generating significant interest these days due to its premium styling and grooming services. The Hair Time salon has a rich history to show and has been around for a considerable time. This hair salon was first established by Mr. Khawaja M Maqbool in Pakistan, in 1983. Due to his hard work and dedication, he managed to open up another salon in the same area, within a very short time. His son, Mr. Khalil Khawaja, carried on his father’s legacy by opening the Hair Time salon franchise here in the States, in New Jersey. Over time, the consistent level of styling and grooming services by the staff at Hair Time has garnered significant interest.

Currently, Hair Time salon has two branches, the first branch was established at 3191, Lincoln Highway, Route 27 Franklin Park, New Jersey 08823, while the second branch was recently established at 404 Renaissance Blvd, North Brunswick, New Jersey 08902. The operating hours of the Hair Time salon are from 10 AM to 8 PM on weekdays and from 10 AM to 7 PM on weekends. The brand repeatedly stresses on trust is one of the key components of its vision. Another key factor behind the popularity of this salon chain is that a customer can get a hairstylist here who would place customer satisfaction over everything else. Anyone walking into the salon can choose among a wide variety of styling and grooming options. Haircutting services are readily available. A haircut can drastically change the looks of a person. It is also highly affordable.

The Hair Time brand is a unisex salon and provides standard services for both men and women. There are a ton of services that men can avail including hair cutting, facial, waxing, and hair coloring services. Facials provide several important advantages for women and men alike. One of the best things about facials is that it brightens up the face and cleans up the pores on the face, thereby releasing the toxic dirt that gets accumulated on it. It has been frequently observed that dust, dirt, and sweat accumulate on our faces. For people having particularly oily skin, things can get even messier. In that case, it is much better to schedule a facial once a month to prevent excessive oil buildup. Hair Time provides a wide variety of facial options. There are herbal options as well, which do not contain any harmful chemicals. For women, there are multiple styling and grooming options, starting with a haircut or a hair color, up to waxing, threading, and facial services. Hair Time salon has hired an expert team of technicians to make the waxing process as painless and easy as possible. The determination of the staff and management at Hair Time to continue to provide consistent styling services, along with their zest for improvement has kept customers returning to both of their salon branches.