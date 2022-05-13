Canadian mega-project of Niagara Falls seeks out Dubai-based developers for partnership
EINPresswire.com/ --
● Multi-billion Niagara Falls cultural-tourism complex, to include hotel, shopping mall, museum, theme park, dining facilities, wellness center, shared offices and condo-residences
● Project poised to establish Canada's position as the global leading tourist destination
Three Bridges Properties (group) Corp., a Canadian real estate development company, the owner of the last development site offering a direct water view of Niagara Falls has revealed its intentions of forging a potential partnership with a Dubai-based development company to help complete its plan to develop a cultural-tourism project offering a spectacular picturesque view of the 7th wonder of the World.
According to the company's senior officials, the lion mega mix-used complex will consist of a hotel, shopping mall, museum, theme park, dining facilities, wellness center, shared offices, and condo residences, to name a few. In line with this, Three Bridges Group, which has long been fascinated with the advanced vision, traffic creation, monetization and on-time deliveries of UAE-based development groups, is looking to partner with a UAE developer to help bring Dubai’s signature and stamp on an international undertaking.
Hanson Zhang, Chief Marketing Officer, Three Bridges Properties(group) Corp., added that the company is currently sending out proposals for prospective partners, “We have long since admired the operational efficiency and world-class visions of UAE development firms--being a witness to how UAE's economy has made a significant turn for the better since the completion of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. We believe that this success story can be replicated in Canada by developing our Niagara Falls project.”
Zhang revealed that this project will include the development of what they are planning to build the world’s largest Nikola Tesla museum, a fitting tribute to Tesla’s pioneer in sustainable energy, the invention of the Niagara electric powerplant. The company is also looking to work closely with an international energy player, to help make the project the most Energy-Efficient building in the world as the way to "Revive Nikola's forgotten legacy in Niagara Falls". Hanson along with the Limitless Global Media team has shown their proposal(www.TeslaNiagarafalls.com) to the Musk family during TED Talk Vancouver Canada, last month.
The Canadian project, which is located across from the Niagara Falls convention center, on a development site that's most likely to be the last piece that can offer a key view of Niagara Falls, measures 7.5 acres and offers an approved buildable space of 2.2 million square feet. Once complete, the Great Falls project is expected to benefit from the cash flow monetization of Ontario city of Niagara Falls’ annual tourist traffic of 13 million, with the potential to even increase that number.
“Like the success enjoyed by the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and the Marina Bay Sands of Singapore, we want to duplicate the same success for Canada on our Niagara Falls Project, as well as for Nikola Tesla fans from all over the world. This project can take the Canadian tourism industry and tourism economy to a level that's hard to imagine,” concluded Zhang.
Incidentally, the Three Bridges group was part of the official Canadian delegation to Dubai Expo 2020 in March, led by the Governor-General of Canada, Her Excellency (H.E.) Mary Simon, Minister of Economic Development, Mary Ng. The delegation celebrated Canada day (March 19, 2022) at the expo. During this time, Hanson Zhang made a presentation at an exclusive investor conference organized by Invest In Canada.
Hanson Zhang
● Multi-billion Niagara Falls cultural-tourism complex, to include hotel, shopping mall, museum, theme park, dining facilities, wellness center, shared offices and condo-residences
● Project poised to establish Canada's position as the global leading tourist destination
Three Bridges Properties (group) Corp., a Canadian real estate development company, the owner of the last development site offering a direct water view of Niagara Falls has revealed its intentions of forging a potential partnership with a Dubai-based development company to help complete its plan to develop a cultural-tourism project offering a spectacular picturesque view of the 7th wonder of the World.
According to the company's senior officials, the lion mega mix-used complex will consist of a hotel, shopping mall, museum, theme park, dining facilities, wellness center, shared offices, and condo residences, to name a few. In line with this, Three Bridges Group, which has long been fascinated with the advanced vision, traffic creation, monetization and on-time deliveries of UAE-based development groups, is looking to partner with a UAE developer to help bring Dubai’s signature and stamp on an international undertaking.
Hanson Zhang, Chief Marketing Officer, Three Bridges Properties(group) Corp., added that the company is currently sending out proposals for prospective partners, “We have long since admired the operational efficiency and world-class visions of UAE development firms--being a witness to how UAE's economy has made a significant turn for the better since the completion of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. We believe that this success story can be replicated in Canada by developing our Niagara Falls project.”
Zhang revealed that this project will include the development of what they are planning to build the world’s largest Nikola Tesla museum, a fitting tribute to Tesla’s pioneer in sustainable energy, the invention of the Niagara electric powerplant. The company is also looking to work closely with an international energy player, to help make the project the most Energy-Efficient building in the world as the way to "Revive Nikola's forgotten legacy in Niagara Falls". Hanson along with the Limitless Global Media team has shown their proposal(www.TeslaNiagarafalls.com) to the Musk family during TED Talk Vancouver Canada, last month.
The Canadian project, which is located across from the Niagara Falls convention center, on a development site that's most likely to be the last piece that can offer a key view of Niagara Falls, measures 7.5 acres and offers an approved buildable space of 2.2 million square feet. Once complete, the Great Falls project is expected to benefit from the cash flow monetization of Ontario city of Niagara Falls’ annual tourist traffic of 13 million, with the potential to even increase that number.
“Like the success enjoyed by the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and the Marina Bay Sands of Singapore, we want to duplicate the same success for Canada on our Niagara Falls Project, as well as for Nikola Tesla fans from all over the world. This project can take the Canadian tourism industry and tourism economy to a level that's hard to imagine,” concluded Zhang.
Incidentally, the Three Bridges group was part of the official Canadian delegation to Dubai Expo 2020 in March, led by the Governor-General of Canada, Her Excellency (H.E.) Mary Simon, Minister of Economic Development, Mary Ng. The delegation celebrated Canada day (March 19, 2022) at the expo. During this time, Hanson Zhang made a presentation at an exclusive investor conference organized by Invest In Canada.
Hanson Zhang
Three Bridges Properties(group) Corp.
+1 778-898-2308
hansonzhang@3bridgesgroup.com