New provincial supports available for PEI seed producers

CANADA, May 12 - The provincial government is announcing new funding for a project to support seed potato producers in adapting to ongoing trade suspensions by planting soil-building crops.

The Soil Building for Seed Producers Project is a $3 million provincial investment into PEI’s seed sector funded through the Potato Emergency Contingency Program and will focus on the continued implementation of Beneficial Management Practices (BMPs) on fields currently used for seed potato production.

“In our meetings with industry and the PEI Potato Board, the need for additional supports for our seed sector were identified, specifically so that those growers can assess and address alternative crops as they deal with ongoing trade suspensions. We always have, and always will support our local farmers, so to be able to deliver a program that will support them and at the same time help build our Island soil, is something we are proud to deliver.” - Minister of Agriculture and Land Bloyce Thompson.

The project was developed in collaboration with the PEI Potato Board and will focus on a variety of BMPs, including incorporating new soil-building crops into rotations and extending rotations with soil-building perennial crops to increase carbon sequestration and contribute to reducing net carbon emissions in the province.

“The Board is very pleased to work with the province on the development of this project, as our seed growers still face a lot of uncertainty and challenges for 2022 and beyond,” said Chairman of the PEI Potato Board John Visser. “This project will help those most affected by the restrictions on seed movement to cover fixed costs while gaining some time to assess how they move ahead, and it is very positive that they will be able to take advantage of this support while benefitting the environment and improving soil health.”

Backgrounder:

The Potato Emergency Contingency Program (formerly the Potato Wart Emergency Contingency Program) opened on December 20, 2021 to affected members of PEI’s agriculture industry for the following activities: crisis management including but not limited to contracting consultants or firms; exploring new markets; accessing additional mental health services; accessing additional legal supports; accessing additional support for markets that may have been lost; strategy development and implementation including but not limited to contracting consultants or firms, and any other eligible costs related to responding to the impacts of potato wart.

To date there have been nine projects approved under the Potato Emergency Contingency Program to support those in PEI’s agriculture industry who have been affected by ongoing trade restrictions.

The Soil Building for Seed Producers Project was created in collaboration with industry leaders including the PEI Potato Board, and will be delivered by the Province of PEI.

