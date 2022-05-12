MvVO ART Exhibition to Feature Vermeer-Inspired ‘Girls with Pearls’ By Dutch Photographer Caroline Sikkenk
Feature presentation to be displayed May 15-21, 2022 as part of the AD ART SHOW 2022 at Westfield World Trade Center inside the Oculus, May 1-31, 2022NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW 2022 will feature selections from an extraordinary series of photographs by Dutch photographer Caroline Sikkenk. The photos will be displayed on monumental digital advertising screens May 15 to May 21, 2022, in a special show within the larger AD ART SHOW, and on the MvVO ART Artsy gallery page. Caroline Sikkenk’s participation in AD ART SHOW is being supported by the American Friends of the Mauritshuis and the Mauritshuis in The Hague—home of the Vermeer masterpiece—and now celebrating 200 years since opening its doors to art lovers.
“Our Girl with the Pearl Earring is as enchanting as she is relevant. She inspires people from all over the world and Caroline Sikkenk’s explorations of ‘Girls with Pearls’ brings another layer of universality to this much beloved Vermeer painting,” Martine Gosselink, General Director of the Mauritshuis.
A professional freelance photographer working in advertising for many brands, NGOs (including Unicef), arts organizations, and in fashion, Caroline Sikkenk was inspired by Vermeer’s iconic ‘Girl with the Pearl Earring’ to create a series of portraits featuring girls—and boys—with pearls. No longer one girl, she is every gender, age, and race, all photographed in poses and in golden light reminiscent of the original masterpiece, revealing the essence of Vermeer’s beautiful Girl in each figure.
“In the mirror of Vermeer’s eye, everyone equally becomes that stunning individual captured in an intimate moment,” Caroline Sikkenk said.
MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW, now in its 5th year, celebrates the Art (paintings, sculptures, works on paper, photography, etc.) created by the talented artists working in advertising, commercial design, and related fields. The artwork is displayed on digital screens for the month of May at the Westfield World Trade Center inside the iconic Oculus in New York city—a shopping and dining destination, transit hub in downtown Manhattan.
“We’re excited about Caroline’s exceptional work! Her timely message of inclusion and diversity, and her beautiful photos will thrill art lovers,” Maria van Vlodrop, CEO and Founder MvVO ART and creator of AD ART SHOW.
“The Girls with Pearls” feature show can be seen for 20 seconds, every 16 minutes, 24/7 from May 15 to May 21, 2022, at the West Concourse, between Brookfield Place and the Oculus in the World Trade Center Underpass on 4 monumental screens. This feature alternates with the group show which includes “The Girls with Pearls”.
For more information about MvVO and AD ART SHOW http://mvvoart.com
For more information about Caroline Sikkenk “Girl with Pearl project”
https://www.photoline.nl/engels/portfolio/expo/girls-with-pearls/
For more information about Caroline Sikkenk, https://www.photoline.nl/engels/portfolio/
For more information about the Mauritshuis and its 200th anniversary https://www.mauritshuis.nl/en/
For more information about AFMh, see https://afmauritshuis.org/
About Mauritshuis:
The Mauritshuis is located in the center of The Hague, the historical and political heart of the Netherlands. A small world-class museum with a formidable collection of Dutch and Flemish paintings from the 17th century; the golden age of this type of art. In the Mauritshuis, you’ll discover iconic masterpieces, such as the Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer and the Anatomy Lesson of Dr Nicolaes Tulp by Rembrandt, which attract hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world to the museum every year.
About the American Friends of the Mauritshuis:
The American Friends of the Mauritshuis was founded in 1982 to strengthen ties between the Mauritshuis and its American public. They support the work of the Mauritshuis in the broadest sense possible and create awareness amongst the American public of the Mauritshuis and its collection.
About MvVO ART:
MvVO ART, creator of AD ART SHOW (the art of artists from advertising) is a New York based innovative art venture dedicated to creating new opportunities for artists, art lovers & brands to discover each other and form powerful partnerships. MvVO ART’s Founder & CEO, Maria van Vlodrop is in Adweek’s 100 Creative list as top ten cultural shaper in the pandemic and beyond.
Website: http://mvvoart.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mvvoart/
Maria van Vlodrop: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maria-van-vlodrop-4010392/
About The Westfield Network:
Launched in 2017, The Westfield Network is the largest digital out-of-home media network in the U.S. that features real-time capture of consumer engagement and demographics. It provides meaningful analytics to optimize advertising content, making it more relevant and engaging for the customers in proximity to a screen at any given time. More than 400 brands in leading consumer retail, luxury, entertainment, and telecom have advertised on the network to date.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc. for MvVO ART
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn