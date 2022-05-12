Consumers Heap Praise on Local Plastic Surgeon Dr. Carlos Chacon, Citing Great Results and Personalized Care
Consumers Heap Praise on Divino Plastic Surgery's Dr. Carlos Chacon, Citing Great Results and Personalized CareBONITA, CA, UNITED STATES , May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A whopping 20% of individuals who have had plastic surgery regret their decision. Not so among Dr. Chacon's patients. Dr. Carlos Chacon, who operates Divino Plastic Surgery in Bonita, California, receives rave reviews for both his skills and professional, caring demeanor.
Many reviewers report that they either weren't sure which treatment option would best suit their needs, or had battled with a condition affecting their appearance for many years and were unsure who to turn to for help. These individuals note that Dr. Carlos Chacon put them at ease, taking the time to talk to them about what they were looking for and their long-term expectations to help them make informed decisions and pick the best treatment option. "He spent over half an hour with me, explaining everything in detail, showing me his before and after surgeries, and just getting to know me. Far more dedication and care than I could have asked for" said one reviewer. "He's very knowledgeable, kind and gentle. I walked out of my appointment feeling very confident about my decision to follow through with Abdominoplasty," reports another reviewer. These individuals, and many others, expressed great satisfaction with the results, stating there was almost no bruising, the healing process was quick and painless, and the end result from their procedures met or even exceeded expectations. One individual noted that Dr. Chacon was able to eliminate scarring caused by botched plastic surgery from a previous surgeon.
Moreover, Dr. Carlos Chacon isn't the only person at Divino Plastic Surgery to receive high marks from former patients. Dr. Chacon has chosen staff members with care to ensure his patients receive friendly, professional assistance each step of the way, and reviewers repeatedly express delight to discover they are treated as family the moment they walked in the door. Receptionists, assistants, anesthesia care, and others on Dr. Chacon's team have a reputation for providing personalized care and help, offering a friendly greeting each time someone walks in, and assisting clients with the payment process. Reviewers also comment that Dr. Chacon diligently follows up on clients post-surgery to help them through the recovery process.
Dr. Carlos Chacon at Divino Plastic Surgery is highly qualified. He has received training from several prestigious universities and has many years of experience performing a range of procedures on individuals of all ages, genders, and walks of life. Even so, he has never let his success go to his head. "Learning is a lifelong process, and every time I meet with a patient, I view it as a learning experience for both of us," Dr. Chacon says. His modesty and willingness to stay abreast of cutting-edge developments in order to provide patients with the best possible care and treatment shows in his patients' great results. To Dr. Chacon, empowering patients to change their physical appearance for the better isn't just a career but a passion, and his commitment to excellence in his field guarantees his services will be in high demand for the foreseeable future.
