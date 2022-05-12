Governor Abbott, National Border Patrol Council Release Joint Statement On Biden Administration Providing Baby Formula To Illegal Immigrants Amid National Shortage

May 12, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd today issued a joint statement on the Biden Administration providing baby formula to illegal immigrant holding facilities as American parents scramble amid a nationwide shortage of the product.

"Children are our most vulnerable, precious Texans and deserve to be put first. Yet, President Biden has turned a blind eye to parents across America who are facing the nightmare of a nationwide baby formula shortage. While mothers and fathers stare at empty grocery store shelves in a panic, the Biden Administration is happy to provide baby formula to illegal immigrants coming across our southern border. This is yet another one in a long line of reckless, out-of-touch priorities from the Biden Administration when it comes to securing our border and protecting Americans. Our children deserve a president who puts their needs and survival first – not one who gives critical supplies to illegal immigrants before the very people he took an oath to serve."