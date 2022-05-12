Baesler Celebrates Four ND Presidential Scholars

BISMARCK, N.D., May 12, 2022 – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Thursday celebrated four North Dakota high school seniors who have been named as the state’s Presidential Scholars for 2022.

The North Dakota recipients are:

Chance Bowlinger, Bismarck, Bismarck Century High School

Quoc Vi Bui, Fargo, Interlochen Arts Academy, Interlochen, Mich.

Yaoyi Ma, Fargo, Fargo North High School

Luke R. Mavity, Dickinson, Dickinson High School

“These young people have reached a pinnacle of high school achievement,” Baesler said. “I congratulate them on attaining this honor, and join their families, their teachers, their friends, and the state of North Dakota in celebrating it.”

The U.S. Department of Education manages the Presidential Scholars program, which honors high school seniors of outstanding achievement in academics, the arts, and career and technical education. Bi was named as a Presidential Scholar in the arts. The North Dakota four are among 161 Presidential Scholars chosen across the nation for 2022.

Each year, Presidential Scholars are chosen from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad. Up to 15 additional scholars are chosen at large, along with up to 20 each in career and technical education and the arts.

Most scholar candidates are chosen based on an analysis of their college entrance exam scores. Others are nominated by state education departments and partner organizations. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars each year based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, and a commitment to community service and leadership.

The U.S. Department of Education initially named 76 North Dakota Presidential Scholar candidates in January, including five career and technical education candidates and one arts candidate. Last month, the list was narrowed to nine North Dakota semifinalists, including one CTE and arts candidate each.

President Lyndon B. Johnson established the Presidential Scholars program by executive order in May 1964. It was expanded to include the arts in September 1979, and career and technical education students in June 2015.