Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Application Round for State Revitalization Programs

May 12, 2022

Funding Available from Community Legacy, Strategic Demolition Fund-Baltimore City, Strategic Demolition Fund-Statewide, Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative, National Capital Strategic Economic Development Fund and Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Fund

New Carrollton, Md. (May 12, 2022) — The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development today announced the Fiscal Year 2023 application round for six State Revitalization Programs will open on May 19, 2022.

These programs offer funding to support local housing, community and economic development and other revitalization projects. They are part of the department’s commitment to helping the state’s local governments and nonprofit agencies achieve their community revitalization and economic development goals.

Specifically, Governor Hogan’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget includes the following for State Revitalization programs:

Community Legacy: $8 Million Capital Strategic Demolition Fund – Statewide: $9 Million Capital Strategic Demolition Fund – Project C.O.R.E. (Creating Opportunities for Renewal and Enterprise): $21 Million Capital Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative: $12 Million Capital National Capital Strategic Economic Development Fund: $7 Million Capital Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Fund: $10 Million Capital

If this is your first time applying to one of the aforementioned State Revitalization Programs, contact a regional project manager for more information and to determine your eligibility.

Applications will be due on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 3 p.m. The application portal will be open on Thursday, May 19.

Community Legacy and Strategic Demolition Fund-Statewide projects must be in a Sustainable Community, or in an Opportunity Zone in Allegany, Garrett, Somerset and Wicomico Counties.

In addition to being located in a Sustainable Community, BRNI projects should be located in an area targeted by an eligible BRNI applicant.

National Capital Strategic Economic Development Fund applicant projects should be in Sustainable Communities located: 1) in Prince George’s County, at least in part, within the boundary created by interstate 495 in the State and the District of Columbia; OR 2) in Montgomery County, within an Enterprise Zone or the boundary created by: a) Prince George’s County, b) Maryland Route 200, c) Interstate 270, d) Interstate 495 to the Maryland state line, and e) The District of Columbia.

Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Program projects must be located in an area of blight and support the improvement of a neighborhood that surrounds an anchor institution. Projects do not need to be located inside of a Sustainable Community, but projects in Sustainable Communities will be given priority consideration for funding.

To see your jurisdiction’s Sustainable Community or Opportunity Zone boundaries, use the online revitalization mapping tool found at this website: https://portal.dhcd.state.md.us/GIS/revitalize/index.html

Projects should help achieve the strategies outlined in a local government’s Sustainable Communities plan. All Sustainable Community plans can be found at https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Communities/Pages/dn/communities.aspx

Application training will be held via webinar on Wednesday, May 25. To register for application training and to view additional program and application information, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Communities/Pages/StateRevitalizationPrograms/default.aspx