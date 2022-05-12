New Law Office Opens in Killeen/Bell County, Texas

/EIN News/ -- Killeen, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Killeen, Texas -

Killeen, Texas: Reputable legal firm Ilarraza Law, P.C. recently expanded to Bell County with a new office in Killeen, TX. Led by Jennifer Ilarraza, an attorney licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, Ilarraza Law focuses exclusively on Family Law.

While the attorneys at Ilarraza Law are experienced in multiple areas of law, they’ve made the decision to focus specifically on Family Law to gain unparalleled insight into factors that may directly affect their client’s cases. As a result, they’ve earned respect from both the legal and judicial communities for their experience and aggressiveness when it comes to fighting for their clients.

“I have served families facing complex Family Law issues since 2010. We understand the importance of these cases and do everything in our power to fight for our client’s rights and the best interests of their children.” – Jennifer Ilarraza

Jennifer Ilarraza has been recognized by the National Trial Lawyers Association as one of the nation’s top 40 trial lawyers under the age of 40. Thomson Reuters also selected Ilarraza as a Super Lawyer Magazine Rising Star in the field of Family Law. Other awards include: “Excellent Divorce Attorney reward, “Client’s Choice” award, “Excellent Child Custody Attorney” award by Avvo, “Best of Denton County” award and the “Emory Advocate” award by Emory University School of Law.

Ilarraza Law assists clients with their needs in a variety of Family Law areas including:

Adoption

Alimony

Child Custody and Visitation

Child Support

Child Support Modification & Enforcement

Divorce

Juvenile Delinquency and Dependency Proceedings

Mediation

Pre- and Post-nuptial Agreements

Mrs. Ilarraza personally oversees all cases that come through her firm to ensure each case meets her standard of excellence. As a result of her impeccable leadership, Ilarraza Law was chosen as the “Best Family Law Firm” in Denton County.

In addition to the new office in Killeen, Ilarraza Law has offices in Lewisville, McKinney, and Flower Mound and serves the Colleyville, Denton, Flower Mound, Grapevine, Justin, Keller, Lake Dallas, and Lewisville areas.

If you’re in need of a Family Law attorney, then you can reach Ilarraza law online at ilawtex.com or through their new Killeen office at (254) 952-2273. The address for the Killeen, TX office is:

402 N 8th St

Suite 121

Killeen, Texas 76541

###

For more information about Ilarraza Law, contact the company here:



Ilarraza Law

Jennifer Ilarraza

(254) 952-2273

jennifer@ilawtex.com

402 N 8th Street, Suite 121

Killeen, TX 76541

Jennifer Ilarraza