Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,287 in the last 365 days.

DNR app helps people take active role in protecting game, fish resources

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages cellphone users to download the mobile app MNTip ahead of the Minnesota Fishing Opener on May 14. MNTip helps anglers, hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts take an active role in protecting the state’s game and fish resources.

The app, which launched last fall, allows users to anonymously report potential game and fish violations from their cell phones. The free app is available for download via the Google Play or iTunes App stores. Links for both stores can be found on the TIP page of the DNR website.

The app augments the highly successful Turn in Poachers hotline, which lets people report potential violations quickly and conveniently to DNR conservation officers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“The vast majority of people who recreate outdoors in Minnesota do things the right way, and they have that same expectation of other people,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “This app adds to the many ways all people can help ensure future generations have the opportunity to enjoy the things we do today.”

Anyone who witnesses a potential game and fish violation has several options for making a report:

  • Call the TIP hotline at 800-652-9093.
  • Text the information you wish to provide to #TIP.
  • Text the information you wish to provide to 847411, with the keyword “MNTIP.”
  • Send your tip via the MNTip app on your smartphone.
  • Use the online reporting form to provide information that isn’t time-sensitive.

You just read:

DNR app helps people take active role in protecting game, fish resources

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.