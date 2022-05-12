DNR app helps people take active role in protecting game, fish resources

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages cellphone users to download the mobile app MNTip ahead of the Minnesota Fishing Opener on May 14. MNTip helps anglers, hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts take an active role in protecting the state’s game and fish resources.

The app, which launched last fall, allows users to anonymously report potential game and fish violations from their cell phones. The free app is available for download via the Google Play or iTunes App stores. Links for both stores can be found on the TIP page of the DNR website.

The app augments the highly successful Turn in Poachers hotline, which lets people report potential violations quickly and conveniently to DNR conservation officers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“The vast majority of people who recreate outdoors in Minnesota do things the right way, and they have that same expectation of other people,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “This app adds to the many ways all people can help ensure future generations have the opportunity to enjoy the things we do today.”

Anyone who witnesses a potential game and fish violation has several options for making a report: