Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Remembrance of Americans Lost to COVID-19

Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff immediately in solemn remembrance of American lives lost due to the coronavirus.  According to the proclamation, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of one million Americans.

 

Flags will be flown at half-staff beginning immediately and return to full staff at sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022.

 

The proclamation is available by clicking here

 

###

