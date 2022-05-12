Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Remembrance of Americans Lost to COVID-19
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff immediately in solemn remembrance of American lives lost due to the coronavirus. According to the proclamation, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of one million Americans.
Flags will be flown at half-staff beginning immediately and return to full staff at sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022.
The proclamation is available by clicking here.
