Gov. Ricketts Appoints David Bargen as District Court Judge in the First Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed David Bargen of Adams as District Court Judge in the First Judicial District. The First Judicial District consists of Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer counties.

Bargen, 49, has practiced law at Rembolt Ludtke LLP in Lincoln since 2006, becoming a partner in 2012. His practice includes municipal and governmental law, water law, and civil litigation. He has served as city attorney and assistant city attorney to several Nebraska municipalities, and has represented other government entities, including counties, in a variety of capacities. He has also served as a Special Assistant Attorney General for the State of Nebraska in various lawsuits. Bargen’s water law practice has included representing public power and irrigation districts in litigation involving water rights and related matters, natural resources districts on interbasin transfer permits and challenges to integrated management plans in contested hearings at the Department of Natural Resources, and advising on plans for water offset programs. His trial work includes jury and bench trials in state district court, cases in federal court, appellate arguments, and contested case hearings before agencies. From 2004 to 2006, Bargen worked as a judicial clerk for Judge C. Arlen Beam in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Bargen holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Public Administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a Master of Science in Public Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He also holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law, where he graduated with high distinction. Bargen is a lifetime fellow of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation and a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and Nebraska Water Resources Association.

Bargen teaches on land use regulation law as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Nebraska College of Law. His prior community involvements include being a co-coach for the Norris High School Mock Trial Team, a presenter/facilitator on municipal government at Cornhusker Boys State, and Board President of Lincoln Literacy.

Bargen is being appointed to the First Judicial District to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Vicky L. Johnson.

