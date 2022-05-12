Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Jason Bergevin as District Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Jason Bergevin of Lincoln as District Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District. The Fifth District consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties.

Bergevin, 47, has served as an Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Bureau of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office since 2015. In this role, he has assisted county attorneys across Nebraska with complex criminal prosecutions and grand jury investigations. He has prosecuted charges of first degree murder, kidnapping, sexual assault of a child, and motor vehicle homicide. From 2020-2021, he served in the Legal Services Bureau of the Attorney General’s Office where he was the legal advisor for multiple state agencies. Bergevin has also served as a Judge Advocate in the United States Air Force since 2010. He has been assigned to the Nebraska Air National Guard since 2016. He provided defense services to airmen as the Area Defense Counsel from 2016-2019. Since 2019, he has advised commanders, processed administrative actions, and provided legal assistance to airmen in the role of Deputy Staff Judge Advocate.

Bergevin holds a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Juris Doctor from Western New England University School of Law. He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska County Attorneys Association.

Bergevin has contributed his talents in the community by volunteering as an attorney coach for the Lincoln Pius X mock trial team and a certified training instructor in the Sarpy Douglas Law Enforcement Academy.

The vacancy was due to the retirement of Judge Robert R. Steinke.

The primary place of office for the judgeship is Columbus, Platte County, Nebraska.

