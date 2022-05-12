Cal So Scoped Turning Heads as Hottest American Sports Designer

Cal So Scoped is renowned for his work as ‘The Artist of Athletes’ in sports communities.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cal So Scoped is single handedly changing the way fans view their favorite, and not so favorite, sports celebrities as ‘The Artist of Athletes.’Cal So Scoped, whose real name is Calvin Bridges, is an American graphic designer with a deep passion for basketball and art. As a young man, Cal So Scoped went from being a Division 3 NCAA athlete, to a being a full-time employee at the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team. During that time, he also began his career as an artist by uploading various designs of popular sports athletes across social media platforms. A number of these designs have since gone viral throughout the nation, helping to catapult him in becoming one of the premiere sports artists in the world. More specifically, Cal So Scoped is renowned for creating stunning visuals , which are shared on social media, and for working with various professional athletes and sports organizations.In his most recent news, Cal So Scoped is now officially offering his services to major athletes across the globe who are committing to college and need assistance in reaching personal endeavors through artwork, videography, and photography. With his remarkable skills in both basketball and Adobe Creative Cloud, Cal So Scoped can offer athletes a unique way to showcase their skills and mindset. Not only that, but the artist also offers tutorials on YouTube, fun Discord challenges, and has created a supportive fan base that inspires young artists to pursue their career as a sports creative.“My advice to fledgling artists is to ‘Stay Scoped’ and remain focused on what it is that brings you joy – and never deter from it,” Cal So Scoped says. “This has led me to the position I am in now, with a following of over 15k on IG, as a professional artist working with UConn MBB, and having gained over 300,000 views on YouTube.”For more information about Cal So Scoped, or to reach out about any commissions, consultations, etc., please visit https://calsoscoped.com/ or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/calsoscoped/ About Cal So ScopedCal So Scoped, born Calvin Bridges IV, began his work as an artist in 2019 after transitioning from playing Division 3 basketball at Bridgewater State University. Since beginning his career, he has gone viral and is now one of the most trending sports artists in the industry. For example, Cal So Scoped caught the attention of famed basketball player, Shaq, when he created and published a photoshopped image of Jazz star, Donovan Mitchell, dunking on O’Neal.