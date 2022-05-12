Questex Introduces Metaverse Global Congress, Where Innovators, Marketers and Strategists Connect to Discuss the Future of Cyberspace

Nova Lorraine, Fashion Designer & Founder, Metagame Hub and Karen Root, Customer Experience and Digital Transformation Thought Leader to Keynote Event

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today introduced Metaverse Global Congress, a new event where innovators, marketers and strategists connect to discuss the future of cyberspace. Metaverse Global Congress will bring together the most active brands and enterprises that are leading the metaverse revolution as well as those that are looking to get started, searching for ideas, strategies and solutions to move their organizations into the future. The event takes place June 28-29 in San Jose, CA.



Nova Lorraine, Fashion Designer & Founder of Raine Magazine will present “State of the Industry – Where the Metaverse is Today.” Lorraine is an award-winning couture designer, Author, 2x Award Nominated Podcast Host, as well as an Advisor for fashion and lifestyle brands and startups. Lorraine is a poet and storyteller at heart and has found success in her newly released book and podcast, Unleash Your Supernova. Beyond launching the Pink Kangaru Podcast Network, Lorraine has expanded her digital pursuits into Web3 as the Founder of Raine Drops NFT Art House and as a Strategist for NFTs, DAOs, and the Metaverse. She is also the co-host of the Apple Ranked Crypto for Creatives podcast.

Lorraine said, "I began my crypto journey about five years ago and was excited to be able to combine my interests in crypto, NFTs, and the Metaverse with my background in fashion and branding. I am thrilled to share my insights with the Metaverse Global Congress attendees.”

Karen Root Director of Experience Strategy, Boehringer Ingelheim will present “Understanding Experience Strategy, NFT/Smart Contracts, and Bridging Metaverse Technology to Practical Applications Today.” Root is a strategic operations and marketing executive with more than two decades of experience in healthcare including medical devices, biopharma, and pharmaceuticals. She is a customer experience and digital transformation thought leader and is adding innovative experience design in the Metaverse. Her background spans more broadly to include computer software, publishing, and consumer package goods. She has lead strategy, brand, marketing, CX and digital as a global senior executive for companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100 multi-national organizations. She was at the forefront of partnering with hospital administrators in value analysis and supporting the triple aim from the manufacturer perspective. Certified in blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, NFTs, and as a metaverse expert, she has a patent pending in smart contracts and is exploring integrating NFTs and meta realities into the healthcare space.

Root added, “The metaverse is in its infancy and it’s a really exciting time to be part of something new. With expertise in blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, NFTs and more, I am looking forward to discussing how to create practical meta applications in the healthcare industry with Metaverse Global Congress attendees.”

Kevin Gray, Vice President, Metaverse Global Congress said, “The Metaverse is going to change the world as we know it over the coming decade. Technology and communications companies are quickly pivoting their businesses to help support and enable the future. A wave of new vendors are popping up to help organizations market and monetize new products across sprawling virtual worlds, and live entertainment companies and game developers are providing successful early use cases for the potential of what the metaverse could be. Amidst it all, almost every brand in the world is taking a hard look at what the metaverse will mean for their business. If you are in the technology or communication space I hope you will join us this June for Metaverse Global Congress, as we dive into these issues, and help brands and enterprises build their strategies for the next evolution of the digital age.”

Metaverse Global Congress is co-located with Sensors Converge, Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference, and Autonomous Technologies Conference.

