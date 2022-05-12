Cell Therapy Market Size to Surpass US$ 60.67 Billion by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global cell therapy market size is projected to surpass around US$ 60.67 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 21.72% from 2022 to 2030.

Furthermore, for the growth and development of the global cell therapy market, industry participants are focusing on existing and developing areas. The high cost of cell therapies, on the other hand, is a major impediment to the worldwide cell therapy market's expansion. Furthermore, the cell treatment market's expansion is hampered by a scarcity of experienced personnel. However, due to the vast range of applications for cell therapy, the worldwide cell therapy market is likely to rise rapidly in the near future.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for cell therapy market in terms of region. The U.S. is dominating the cell therapy market in the North America region. For the development of the cell therapy industry, variables such as rising chronic disease occurrences and increasing investments are important. Furthermore, expanding uses of stem cell technology for the treatment of various ailments are propelling the cell therapy market in North America. In addition, the market for cell treatment in North America is rising due to increased research and development activities.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the cell therapy market. China holds the highest market share in the Asia-Pacific cell therapy market. The expansion of the cell therapy market in this region is aided by favorable government policies. In addition, as a result of enhanced healthcare facilities, reduced costs, and rise in awareness of cell therapy, growing nations are expected to rise.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 10.35 Billion Revenue Forecast By 2028 USD 40.95 Billion Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Companies Covered Kolon TissueGene Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, Castle Creek Biosciences Inc., Anterogen Co. Ltd, The Future of Biotechnology, Celgene Corporation, Tameika Cell Technologies Inc., Cells for Cells, MEDIPOST, NuVasive Inc.

Report Highlights

On the basis of user type , research use segment holds the largest market share in the global cell therapy market. Cell treatment is commonly employed in scientific studies. The segment’s expansion is being fueled by an increase in research and development projects. Furthermore, important industry participants are heavily spending in research programs. Not only are market participants participating in research projects, but government organizations are also partnering on cell-based research.





, research use segment holds the largest market share in the global cell therapy market. Cell treatment is commonly employed in scientific studies. The segment’s expansion is being fueled by an increase in research and development projects. Furthermore, important industry participants are heavily spending in research programs. Not only are market participants participating in research projects, but government organizations are also partnering on cell-based research. On the basis of therapy type, autologous therapies segment holds the largest market share in the global cell therapy market. The increased usage of autologous therapies on a large scale is credited for the segment’s rise. Furthermore, when compared to allogenic therapies, autologous therapies are very cost effective. As a result, this element is propelling the segment forward.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing approvals for cell-based therapies

The cell therapies are getting approved easily by government agencies. Since FDA approved products are readily available in developing regions, cell treatments are commonly used. For example, the FDA granted Novartis’ Kymriah regenerative medicine enhanced therapy designation in April 2020 for the treatment of refractory follicular lymphoma in adults. The FDA authorized brexucabtagene autoleucel, a CAR T-cell treatment for patients with mantle cell lymphoma in July 2020.

Restraints

High capital investments for cell therapy plants

People seeking the most up to date alternative remedies for the various ailments have become increasingly interested in stem cell therapy nowadays. Every day, new sorts of therapies are launched and individuals all over the globe are turning to them instead of standard drug regimens and hospital visits. Despite the high demand for stem cell therapies, they are still prohibitively costly to develop. Simple joint injections can set back about $1,000 while more complex procedures can cost up to $100,000 depending on the issue.

Opportunities

Growing government initiatives

The government is heavily investing in research and development activities. The Australian government published The Stem Cell Therapies Mission, journey of 10 years for stem cell research, in November 2019. The Medical Research Future Fund would receive $102 million to support stem cell research in order to develop novel medicines. Thus, the growing government initiatives are creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of global cell therapy market.

Challenges

Lack of skilled professionals

The lack of skilled professionals is a major challenge faced by global cell therapy market. As per the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences, there is a global demand supply mismatch for competent personnel. According to a research study conducted by the Gatsby Foundation, the UK will require an additional 700,000 professionals to sustain the economy by 2030.

Recent Developments

Novadip Biosciences’ regenerative bone medicine NVD-003 for the treatment of uncommon pediatric bone disorders gained approval from the FDA in March 2021.

In Boston, Takeda Pharmaceutical opened a 24,000 square foot research and development cell therapy manufacturing plant in 2020. Due to the introduction of stem cell therapy as a new treatment solution for patients with autoimmune disorders such as advancements in combination with the increased cases of rheumatoid arthritis among female, would accelerate the deployment of cell therapy medications.

Market Segmentation

By Use Type

Clinical use By Therapeutic Area Malignancies Muscoskeletal Disorders Autoimmune Disorders Dermatology Cardiovascular Ocular Wounds and injuries Others By Cell Type Stem Cell Therapies BM, Blood, & Umbilical cord-derived Stem Cells Adipose-derived cells Others Non-stem Cell Therapies

Research use





By Therapy Type

Autologous Therapies

Allogenic Therapies

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





