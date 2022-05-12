GlobalData Plc: Sports Clothing to Dominate Spain Sportswear Market by 2025

The Spain sportswear market size was valued at EUR6.9 billion in 2020

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sportswear market in Spain is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The Spain Sportswear Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides both the historic and forecast market data of total sportswear sales in Spain. It also includes the impact of COVID-19 on growth. Moreover, it reveals major brands' share in the sportswear market with their price and market positioning in 2020.



Spain Sportswear Market Outlook

Key Highlights

Sports clothing accounted for the largest share in 2020, followed by sports footwear, and sports accessories.

Offline purchases dominated Spain’s sportswear market in 2020.

Clothing, footwear & accessories specialists was the leading distribution channel in the Spain sportswear market in 2020, followed by department stores, and other online retailers.

Nike, Decathlon, and Adidas were the top brands in Spain’s sportswear market in 2020.

Spain Sportswear Market Segmentation by Category

Sports Clothing Womenswear Menswear Childrenswear

Sports Footwear Women’s Sports Footwear Men’s Sports Footwear Children’s Sports Footwear

Sports Accessories Handbags Hats Sunglasses Scarves Gloves Belts Other Accessories



Spain Sportswear Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Specialists

Department Stores

Other Online Retail

Online Specialists

Value, Discount, and Variety Stores and General Merchandise Retail

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Hard Discounters

Leading Brands in Spain Sportswear Market

Nike

Decathlon

Adidas

New Balance

Napapijri

ASICS

Lacoste

Under Armour

Reebok

Converse

Champion

VANS

Puma

SALOMON

The North Face

DC Shoes

Columbia

Rip Curl

Brooks

Hummel

Spain Sportswear Market Overview

Market Size (Year – 2020) EUR6.9 billion CAGR >7% Forecast Period 2021-2025 Key Categories Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear, and Sports Accessories Key Distribution Channels Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Specialists, Department Stores, Other Online Retail, Online Specialists, Value, Discount, and Variety Stores and General Merchandise Retail, and Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Hard Discounters Leading Brands Nike, Decathlon, Adidas, New Balance, Napapijri, ASICS, Lacoste, Under Armour, Reebok, Converse, Champion, VANS, Puma, SALOMON, The North Face, DC Shoes, Columbia, Rip Curl, Brooks, and Hummel

Reasons to Buy

Gain a comprehensive view of the accessories market and forecasts for 2025.

Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of COVID-19 on the accessories market.

Investigate current and forecast trends in the market to identify the opportunities offering the most potential.

Understand who the main competitors are in the sectors.

FAQs

What was the Spain sportswear market size in 2020?

The sportswear market size in Spain was valued at EUR6.9 billion in 2020.

What is the Spain sportswear market growth rate?

The sportswear market in Spain is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

What are the key categories in the Spain sportswear market?

The key categories in the Spanish sportswear market are sports clothing, sports footwear, and sports accessories.

What are the key distribution channels in the Spain sportswear market?

The key distribution channels in the Spanish sportswear market are clothing, footwear, and accessories specialists, department stores, other online retail, online specialists, value, discount and variety stores and general merchandise retail, and hypermarkets, supermarkets, and hard discounters.

Which are the leading brands in the Spain sportswear market?

The leading sportswear brands in Spain are Nike, Decathlon, Adidas, New Balance, Napapijri, ASICS, Lacoste, Under Armour, Reebok, Converse, Champion, VANS, Puma, SALOMON, The North Face, DC Shoes, Columbia, Rip Curl, Brooks, and Hummel.

