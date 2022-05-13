Mainstream Helps Prudential Tower Save Time and Money with Exhaust Fan Replacement
Prudential Tower's new exhaust fan, provided by Mainstream, results in easy inspection and simplified maintenance.
The existing fan was temporarily repaired a few times but was noisy and kept breaking down. It was time for a reliable upgrade. Mainstream made it easy.”BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainstream, a top manufacturer of fan sections and coils, provided a fan replacement to Prudential Tower in Boston, MA.
Noise and vibration from a failing, 60-year-old fan drew complaints from retail clients. The faulty fan caused Carbon Monoxide alarms to go off in some weather conditions. The fan bearings were badly worn, but difficult to replace due to location.
As a solution, Mainstream delivered a customized EC fan array. To limit the noise, they used large 560mm impellers running at a lower speed. This kept the dBA rating low enough that you couldn’t hear it from 30 feet away. There was also a custom access door on the lower side for easy inspection and maintenance. The additional BACnet feature now allows remote monitoring of the whole fan system.
The chief engineer of Prudential Tower praised Mainstream, “The existing fan was temporarily repaired a few times but was noisy and kept breaking down. It was time for a reliable upgrade. Mainstream made it easy.”
Mainstream remains an industry leader, refining the process of designing, replacing, and installing fan arrays. Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE EC Fan arrays allow for expedited retrofitting of air handling units. These EC fans require no maintenance, are significantly quieter than belt-driven fans, and are highly energy efficient. IntelliCUBE EC fans are smaller and easier to transport. They can replace large, aging, or broken fans with an array of smaller fans.
Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE EC fan array systems have become the first choice for retrofitting commercial and industrial air handlers. More benefits include a variety of fan options and fast quotes. Mainstream is a Berkeley Heights, NJ-based HVAC manufacturer with a focus on making the process of quoting and installing fan arrays and other HVAC components as easy as possible.
For more information, please visit www.mainstream-corp.com or contact Nick Walker at nick.walker@mainstream-corp.com. 47 Russo Place, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922.
About Mainstream
Mainstream was founded in the early 90’s as a family business in Northern New Jersey, manufacturing coils and other HVAC components. Over the past two and a half decades, Mainstream has grown and evolved into one of the leading manufacturers of air handling systems and equipment. Continuous, iterative product development, paired with a steady expansion of production capability and a strong culture of service, has Mainstream positioned for robust growth throughout the next decade.
Mainstream’s core values of knowledge, innovation and integrity are the principles that have propelled the growth of the business, and characterize what clients have come to expect from us.
Nick Walker
Mainstream Fluid and Air
+1 908-931-1010
