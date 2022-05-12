Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,238 in the last 365 days.

GlobalData Plc: Tech Giants Dominate the Adtech Industry

Advertising technology (adtech) is a blanket term covering all software and services used to deliver and target digital advertisements

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The internet advertising market size was valued at $438 billion in 2021 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during 2021-2030. 

The Advertising Tech Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends, and comprehensive industry analysis, including forecasts for the global internet advertising market to 2030. The report gives details of M&A deals driven by the adtech theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of adtech. It also provides a detailed value chain that comprises three distinct segments: demand-side, intermediaries, and supply-side.

Internet Advertising Market Outlook

For more insights on the report, download a free report sample

Adtech Market Segmentation by Category

  • Search ads
  • Banner ads
  • Video ads
  • Classified ads
  • Audio ads

Search ads and banner ads are the dominant categories in the market. The search ads category includes online ads that appear on users’ web pages through search engine queries. Search ads target users based on the keywords they have entered into search engines. This is also known as paid search advertising. Google Search and Microsoft Search are the biggest platforms for search ads.

For more insights on categories in the adtech market, download a free report sample

Key Technology Trends in Adtech Industry

  • First-party data
  • Third-party cookies
  • iOS App Tracking Transparency (ATT)
  • Android advertising ID
  • AI
  • Ad fraud
  • Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Native advertising
  • Shoppable ads
  • Augmented reality (AR)
  • Ad blockers

Key Macroeconomic Trends in Adtech Industry

  • COVID-19
  • Walled gardens
  • China

Key Regulatory Trends in Adtech Industry

  • Data privacy
  • Misinformation

For more insights on adtech market trends, download a free report sample

Leading Adtech Companies

  • Adobe
  • Alibaba
  • Alphabet (parent company of Google)
  • Amazon
  • Basis Technologies
  • ByteDance
  • Criteo
  • MediaMath
  • Meta
  • Microsoft
  • Singtel (parent company of Amobee)
  • The Trade Desk

In competitive terms, the adtech industry is primarily a face-off between tech giants like Google, Meta, Amazon, and Alibaba and pure play vendors like The Trade Desk, MediaMath, and Amobee. The tech giants dominate the market with their massive user bases and sophisticated adtech walled gardens.

To know more about leading companies in the adtech industry, download a free report sample

Adtech Market Overview

Market size (2021) $438 billion
Growth Rate CAGR of >9%
Forecast Period 2021-2030
Segmentation by Categories Search Ads, Banner Ads, Video Ads, Classified Ads, and Audio Ads
Key Trends Technology Trends, Macroeconomic Trends, and Regulatory Trends
Leading Companies Adobe, Alibaba, Alphabet (parent company of Google), Amazon, Basis Technologies, ByteDance, Criteo, MediaMath, Meta, Microsoft, Singtel (parent company of Amobee), and The Trade Desk

Reasons to Buy

This report provides an invaluable guide to this important theme, including details of the leading players and up-to-date market forecasts.

FAQs

What was the internet advertising market size in 2021?
The internet advertising market size was valued at $438 billion in 2021.

What is the growth rate of the internet advertising market?
The internet advertising market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during 2021-2030.

What are the key categories in the adtech industry?
Search ads, banner ads, video ads, classified ads, and audio ads are the key categories in the adtech industry.

What are the key trends in the adtech industry?
The key trends in the adtech industry are technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

Which are the leading companies in the adtech industry?
Some of the leading companies in the adtech industry are Adobe, Alibaba, Alphabet (parent company of Google), Amazon, Basis Technologies, ByteDance, Criteo, MediaMath, Meta, Microsoft, Singtel (parent company of Amobee), and The Trade Desk.

Related reports

  • Electric Vehicles (EV) in Insurance – Thematic ResearchClick here
  • Splinternet – Thematic ResearchClick here
  • Digitalization in Oil and Gas – Thematic ResearchClick here
  • Retail Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in Q1 2022 – Thematic ResearchClick here
  • Cybersecurity – Thematic ResearchClick here

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400


Primary Logo

You just read:

GlobalData Plc: Tech Giants Dominate the Adtech Industry

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.