Petro Cohen, P.C. Announces Scholarship for Rutgers Law School Students
Petro Cohen, P.C. offers $5,000 scholarship to students who are NJ residents and enrolled in Rutgers Law School in Camden for the Fall 2022 semester.
We are proud to promote higher education and encourage students to attend Rutgers Law School.”NORTHFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey law firm Petro Cohen, P.C. has created a scholarship available to students who will be enrolled at Rutgers Law School in Camden for the Fall 2022 semester, senior partner Frank Petro announced today. Applications are now being accepted from New Jersey residents for the $5,000 Petro Cohen Law Scholarship via the firm’s website, www.petrocohen.com/scholarship.
The Petro Cohen Law Scholarship is being offered in accord with one of the firm’s core values, which is giving back to the community. The partners of Petro Cohen, P.C. value higher education for all New Jersey students and hope that providing financial assistance through this scholarship will help students achieve their goals for higher education at Rutgers Law School.
“We are proud to promote higher education and encourage students to attend Rutgers Law School,” said Petro, one of the firm’s founding partners. “We are grateful for the opportunities we’ve been afforded thanks to the education we received at Rutgers Law School and are excited to help a New Jersey student along the same path,” he added referring to himself and his wife and the firm’s managing partner, Susan Petro, both of whom graduated from Rutgers University School of Law in Camden.
To be eligible for the $5,000 Petro Cohen Law Scholarship, a student must be:
• A legal resident of New Jersey
• Enrolled in Rutgers University School of Law for the Fall 2022 semester
Students must apply for the scholarship at www.petrocohen.com/scholarship by July 15, 2022. Applicants are required to submit a 500- to 750-word essay answering the following questions: Why do you wish to become an attorney? How can a Rutgers Law School education better prepare you to contribute to your community in the future? Additionally, applicants must submit a resume that lists their experience, both professional and academic, and an unofficial transcript from their current school. A winner will be chosen and notified by August 5, 2022.
With exceptional legal credentials and experience, Petro Cohen, P.C. handles Workers’ Compensation, Personal Injury, and Social Security Disability claims. Committed to providing the highest quality of legal service available, the attorneys and staff share a passion for winning and an uncompromised dedication to every client. A respected law firm throughout southern and central New Jersey, Petro Cohen, P. C. brings together over 100 years of combined legal experience in fighting for the injured and disabled.
For more information or an appointment at the Northfield, Cherry Hill, Hamilton, or Cape May, NJ offices, call (888) 675-7607 or visit www.PetroCohen.com.
