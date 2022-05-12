South End Capital Named the LendVer 2022 Best Commercial Real Estate & Business Lender

South End Capital is the LendVer 2022 Best Commercial Real Estate & Business Lender

The reputable and free database of vetted Best lenders and service providers announces industry leader in commercial real estate and business lending

South End Capital offers a number of distinct loan programs for business owners and property investors from $1,000 to $75 million, and concentrates on providing affordable loan terms” — lendver.com

WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted business and investment property lenders and service providers has finalized its review process for the 2022 Best Commercial Real Estate & Business Lender, and has selected St. Cloud, MN based South End Capital.

Founded in 2009 by Noah Grayson as a nationwide, non-conforming commercial lender, South End Capital became a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $2.3 billion financial institution, in June of 2021. South End Capital's innovative balance-sheet lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. The company's tech-enabled platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading conventional and alternative equipment, real estate, and business funding. "We're thrilled to be featured by LendVer as a Best lender, and we appreciate their support of our mission to provide affordable and accessible financing to business owners and real estate investors nationwide," said Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital.

South End Capital offers a number of distinct loan programs for business owners and property investors from $1,000 to $75 million, and concentrates on providing affordable loan terms to conforming and non-conforming borrowers. The firm’s primary program offerings are commercial real estate mortgages, investment residential real estate mortgages, Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) and SBA 504 loans, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans, equipment financing, construction and development loans, and collateralized and uncollateralized business loans. South End Capital offers a variety of flexible commercial real estate program options including no prepayment penalty financing, high-LTV/LTC bridge and construction financing, and special-purpose property financing including land.

As a division of Stearns Bank N.A., South End Capital is now one of the nation’s top equipment financing lenders with over 30 Certified Lease Finance Professionals (CLFP) on staff. The firm’s customized term and payment options can match a business’s cash-flow cycle, and its innovative loan portal and live personal support enable it to issue application only financing approvals up to $350,000 in hours, and fund in less than a day. Via its balance sheet and innovative marketplace lending platform, South End Capital is able to offer equipment financing from $5,000 to $5 million+ secured by NEW and USED mission critical equipment, and offer start-up and 0% down payment options. Financing rates start in the 4% range, terms are available out to 84 months, and most industries are considered including freight trucking, and other specialty enterprises.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring South End Capital amid its carefully curated list of the industry's best lenders. Those real estate investors and business owners who are located nationwide and are interested in reviewing financing options through South End Capital, can do so for no cost and without their credit being affected by clicking here.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders and Service Providers for business owners and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers and business owners can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders and service providers, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders and service providers should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process and Best Lenders and Service Providers are selected on a merit basis. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.