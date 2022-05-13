Paper Crafting Store Shares Inspirational Stories from Crafters Around the World

Crafting is for everyone - regardless of age, gender, race, social status, etc.! Inspiring stories from customers and fans motivate Altenew to create the best crafting supplies. Anyone can craft! All you need is your imagination, some inspiration, and the right tools!

As a leader in the crafting and inspiration industry, Altenew's innovative and unique products have inspired thousands of customers worldwide.

(Meeting people) helped with my anxiety, fear of speaking, and asocial behavior. When I talked about paper crafting, I noticed that I would become a completely different person.” — Erum Tasneem, Altenew Educator Certification Program Coordinator

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, May 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eight years ago, a paper crafting company was born, and it would change the industry forever. Altenew entered the market with innovative and contemporary products that would inspire crafters of all skill levels to create handmade cards, scrapbook albums, journal pages, and other DIY crafts. From its humble beginnings, Altenew has grown into a well-known and loved brand among paper crafters worldwide. Customers share how their products have positively affected their lives and continue to bring joy into their crafting.Sandra, a long-time Altenew customer and fan, has always liked creating something with her hands. The fact that crafting can be a relaxing escape from everyday life is another reason she started. "It's always a nice counterbalance to the work you do in everyday life," she shared during one of Altenew's Meet and Greet back in 2018. "You get a chance to get out of your head and just get into colors, decorating, and ideas."For most people who don't like exercising, going to the gym, or doing any physical activities, finding crafting is like striking gold. "I don't exercise; I don't go to the gym, but (with) crafting - I just sit down and do what I want to do." Laurel Beard, a well-known influencer in the paper crafting world, commented on why she crafts. "I create with whatever medium, whatever stamp. Some people read, and they get lost - my mom will read, and it'll be nighttime before she knows it - and that's how I am with crafting. I just go into my zone, and the time goes by."For eight years now, Altenew's mission has been to inspire creativity through innovative, unique, and contemporary products. The Syracuse-based company has been inspiring paper crafters and makers from all around the globe, not just through their products but with inspirational blogs, YouTube videos, free downloadable e-books, online card making classes (both free and paid), and creativity inspired contests and challenges "Life has challenges along the way." Ellen, another Altenew customer and long-time crafter, has been the primary caregiver to her parents and found an outlet through crafting. "First, my dad became ill and passed away. And then, my mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. And about that time, my last child went off to college. And I was like, I'm not going to sit home and feel sorry for myself."For paper crafter Melissa Sullivan, crafting is a stress reliever. "I can just kick back, have me time, I can do it whenever I want," she shared. "I have my own little craft room. I get away from it all." Aside from all of these, Melissa enjoys the social aspect of the hobby - meeting new crafty friends both online and in person. More and more crafters who have shared their handmade creations on social media have connected with other people, locally and internationally, and have even met some of them in person.According to the Arts & Crafts Supplies Market Research Report, the Global Arts & Crafts Supplies Market is expected to grow from USD 36.4 million in 2020 to USD 51.4 million by the end of 2025. Moreover, in a Statista Global Consumer Survey, DIY arts and crafts placed #7 in the top hobbies and activities in the US in 2022. While paper crafting has enjoyed popularity pre-pandemic, the number of online searches for craft inspiration has skyrocketed during the pandemic. Whether it's a way to pass the time or unleash their inner creativity, people from all walks of life have enjoyed the art of paper crafting and found a way to share their inspirational stories."My way of thinking and looking at the world changed when my art teacher in class 4 scored one of my drawings in the middle and turned it into a card," Crafter and Altenew Educator Certification Program Coordinator Erum Tasneem shared when asked about how crafting has changed her life. "I was blown away. I was a quiet, shy child, but I would work hard for my work to stand out and wouldn't mind the attention as much. And that's when I knew that this was what I wanted to do. To create."Discovering her love and passion for creating has motivated Erum to start her own little brand and allowed her to meet a lot of people. "(Meeting people) helped with my anxiety, fear of speaking, and asocial behavior. When I talked about paper crafting, I noticed that I would become a completely different person. Paper crafting has helped me overcome some insecurities, make friends all around the world, and especially made me realize that I can help others learn what I love."The paper crafting industry continues to give a warm welcome to anyone - regardless of their background, race, gender, social status, or skill level. Moreover, social media channels like Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest have provided a supportive community where card makers, scrapbookers, colorists, mixed media artists, etc., can share inspirational stories, crafting ideas, tips, tricks, and constructive feedback. It has also allowed crafters to make connections, host or join challenges, swap supplies, or send cards and gifts to each other.For most people, starting this hobby may seem daunting, especially those who feel like they don't have it in their blood or are not creative enough. Sandra also felt the same way in the beginning. "Some people will say I can't craft, I don't have any art, or I couldn't draw stick figures." Her advice to those just starting out? "We shouldn't be self-critical and self-judging. Just make something. You'll be surprised at how good it feels just to make it."With the right tools and inspiration, everybody can be an artist. There are so many supplies out there that will help anyone succeed in doing art. And this is why Altenew strives hard to come up with high-quality, one-of-a-kind paper crafting products that are convenient and easy to use. From its trendy floral layering stamps to its wide range of color-coordinated products, the company aims to help crafters create their own masterpieces instantly and effortlessly."They’re absolutely one of my favorite stamp companies,” Lisa Lahiff from Lisa’s Creative Niche commented. “Their designs are intricate, gorgeous, beautifully thought-out. I love the layering stamps because it gives me beautiful results every time with very little work on my end.”Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿Visit www.altenew.com today and get started on your crafting journey!

