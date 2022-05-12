Biobanking Market 2022-2030 Report Covering Key Players K. Biobank Ltd, Medizinische Universitat Graz, Hamilton Company

Emergen Research Logo

Rising focus on genetic testing and personalized medicine are key factors driving market revenue growth

Biobanking Market Size – USD 29.79 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biobanking market size is expected to reach USD 67.90 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing genomic research activities and investment in R&D by major companies is driving global biobanking market revenue growth. Surge in research activities of regenerative medicines, stem cell therapeutics, and cell and gene therapy is also driving revenue growth of the global market.

Biobanking market revenue growth is also driven by increase in application of bio-banked samples. Biobanks focusing on plants, animals, and microbes are evolving rapidly. Different types of biobanks are gaining traction, such as disease-centric biobanks, population-based banks, DNA/RNA banks, genetic banks, tissue banks, blood banks, virtual biobanks, stem cell banks, microbiome banks, and others, which is driving market revenue growth. Biobanks enable access to large pool of high-quality samples and associated data.

biobank helps to provide new insights into genetic components of human disease and is creating an automated and personalized approach to healthcare. Rise in population and increase in health awareness missions and programs across the globe is contributing to market growth. One of the important aspects of biobanking is increased accuracy in pharmaceutical studies..

𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 :

Biobanking Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to improvements in lifescience research infrastructure and rising government investment in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and biomedicals. Increasing global population and expansion of biobanks in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India is contributing significantly to market revenue growth.

𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 :

Services segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising demand for storage services. Increase in stem cell biobanking is gaining traction in recent years due to rising awareness regarding therapeutic benefits of stem cells and increased investment in stem cell-based research. Increasing number of clinical trials for development of regenerative medicines to treat rare and chronic diseases is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

Biobank Limited, Medizinische Universitat Graz, Hamilton Company, ASKION, Azenta Life Sciences, Qiagen, Promega Corporation, Integrated Biobank of Luxembourg (IBBL), Isenet Biobanking, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 :

Emergen Research has segmented the global biobanking market on the basis of product & services, sample type, storage type, application, and region:

Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Equipment

Storage Equipment

Sample Transport Equipment

Sample Processing Equipment

Sample Analysis Equipment

Consumables

Collection Consumables

Storage Consumables

Processing Consumables

Analysis Consumables

Services

Supply Services

Processing Services

Storage Services

Transport Services

Software

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Biological Fluids

Human Tissues

Blood Products

Nucleic Acids

Human Waste Products

Cell Lines

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Automated Storage

Manual Storage

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Regenerative Medicine

Life Science Research

Clinical Research

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

