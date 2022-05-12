Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing Market Analysis by Industry Perspective, Demand, Growth and Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for automation in manufacturing and rising integration of RPA in manufacturing process are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing Market Size – USD 7.60 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 33.2%, Market Trends – Rising demand for intelligent automation” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in manufacturing market size reached USD 7.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for automation in manufacturing and rising integration of RPA in manufacturing process are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth globally.

Rising demand for automation in manufacturing has led to increased efficiency, reduced errors and risk, improved profits, and proper compliance. Moreover, it helps in managing various aspects of manufacturing process such as supply chains, operations, customer engagement, and employee empowerment.

Traditional automation uses Application Programming Interface (APIs), which makes integration of application in diverse systems more difficult. Similarly, restrictions in customization of application makes it difficult to adopt automation in legacy systems.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐓𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐄 𝐏𝐃𝐅 (𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐎𝐂, 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 & 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 & 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/962

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭

Software segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for solutions for remote accessibility that ensures better coordination among various teams

On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increase in demand for cost-effective solutions for installing and maintaining the cloud. It also simplifies implementation of applications on the cloud platform and reduces dependency on Information Technology (IT) and support team. On-cloud deployment facilitates remote accessibility which enables users to use software systems with downloading it.

North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share in RPA in manufacturing market over the forecast period than other regional markets due to robust presence of major market players providing RPA services and solutions such as Pegasystems Inc, Automation Anywhere, Inc., WorkFusion, Inc., and Xerox Corporation

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬-

Pegasystems Inc., Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Limited, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Kofax Inc., UiPath Inc., Celaton Limited, Xerox Corporation, NICE Ltd, and WorkFusion, Inc.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/robotic-process-automation-in-manufacturing-market

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐏𝐀 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Automated Solution

Report Automation

Demand and Supply planning

Decision Support & Management Solution

Workflow Management

Invoice Management

ERP Management

Purchase Order Management

Interaction Solution

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Rule Based

Knowledge Based

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software

Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

On-cloud

On-premise

The study segments the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2022 – 2030 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/962

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/962

𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-cloud-computing-market

Connected Agriculture Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/connected-agriculture-market

Augmented Reality Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/augmented-reality-market

Industrial Sensors Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-sensors-market

Email Encryption Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/email-encryption-market

Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/edge-artificial-intelligence-software-market

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in manufacturing market size reached USD 7.60 Billion in 2021