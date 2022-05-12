Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Bruker Corporation, BioMerieux SA

Emergen Research Logo

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Trends –Increased funding for research and development in Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market is projected to be worth USD 4,587.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Marketis observing high demand attributed to the growing prevalence of the infectious disease. Emerging infectious diseases pose a substantial burden on public health and economies worldwide and are considered to be triggered essentially by socio-economic, ecological, and environmental factors. The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically has raised cognizance of the worldwide burden of infectious disease and about the readiness of public health systems to combat the spread of such diseases.

The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.

Increase funding for research and development of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market is a crucial factor in driving the antibiotic sensitivity testing market demand. In February 2020, Becton, Dickinson, and Company made an announcement about the receiving of USD 6.0 million agreement with the Fleming Fund, a program by the Department of Healthcare and Social Care in the UK that aids low and middle-income nations worldwide to tackle antimicrobial resistance. Becton, Dickinson, and Company, through this contract, will offer diagnostic apparatus and informatics solutions to assist in infection diagnosis and help physicians to deliver suitable antimicrobial prescriptions.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Accelerate Diagnostics declared the receiving of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for novel product improvements to the Accelerate Pheno® system to enhance effectiveness and increase the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market menu system for blood infections.

Russia, India, China, Brazil, and South Africa are major contributing countries, where 76% of the rise in antibiotic/antimicrobial consumption has been estimated.

A joint collaboration of the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) and the World Health Organization, GARDP supports R&D via public-private partnerships. It is expected that by the year 2023, the collaboration intends to develop up to four innovative treatments by improving current antibiotics and expediting new antibiotic drug entry.

The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Precise Automation, Roche Diagnostics, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing/ antibiotic susceptibility testing market on the basis of Component, Type, Application, Method, End-Users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

Automated Laboratory Instruments

Culture & Growth Media

Consumables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antibacterial Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Antiparasitic Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Antifungal Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Diagnostics

Epidemiology

Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disk Diffusion

Etest Method

Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments

Genotyping Method

Agar Dilution

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Clinical Research Organizations

Research Institutes

Region wise performance of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market North America Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market revenue growth was relatively higher than that of other regional markets in 2020. North America market revenue is expected to continue to remain dominant over the forecast period, supported majorly by robust presence of major players in countries in the region and expansion of overall economic Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market growth strategies and initiatives.

Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market revenue registered the fastest growth rate in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market revenue growth is driven by significant market revenue contribution from China, India, and South Korea. Increasing population, favorable government policies and initiatives, and availability of more advanced technologies, services, and offerings in these countries are some key factors driving Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market revenue growth in Asia Pacific.

Europe Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market revenue is expected to continue to remain steady over the forecast period. This can be attributed to changing Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market trends in countries in other major regions and robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms in the region with the objective to leverage opportunities and drive Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing revenue growth.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2021-2028

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Finally, all aspects of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Marketa are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

