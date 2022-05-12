New Slot Game from Expanse Studios

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are tens of thousands slot games, but to find one, for the first time we are going to a real betting shop.



Lucky Betting Shop is a betting-themed 5x3 video slot introduced by Expanse Studios - a company established in 2017 whose main goal is to provide maximum top quality online games as possible based on players’ preferences.

It’s played on 1024 paylines and packed with Wilds, Multiplier Reel, Free Spins, Bet Ticket, and Gamble feature.

Theme and Symbols

The main story takes place inside a betting shop and all fans of sports betting will undoubtedly be thrilled with the title’s design. Behind the grid you will see bar tables and chairs, lists with the offer of matches you can bet on, broadcasts of the most interesting games and different types of devices that will ease your stay in the shop itself.

At the very bottom of the paytable, you’ll find 4 low-paying neon-style royals (J-A), while red devices, 2 TVs, shop customers, and employees in red shirts are the premium symbols here.

Also, we should not forget Wilds in the form of a betting ticket and the game logo icon that represents the scatter.

Betting Options and Special Features

Lucky Betting Shop comes with 5 reels (with an additional multiplier reel), 3 rows, and 1024 paylines where in order to score, players must land at least 3 identical symbols across a single line.

The betting range starts at 0.25 coins and goes all the way up to 25 coins per spin.

Wilds will appear on reels 2, 3, and 4 and replace all regular symbols except scatters. By landing at least 3 scatters anywhere on the grid, a player will trigger the Free Spins round and the game will award 15 spins free of charge.

Even better, punters who decide to give this online one-armed bandit a chance will benefit from the Multiplier Reel placed on the grid’s right side where they’ll be able to get up to 50x their winnings.

The game’s main highlight is undoubtedly the Bet Ticket feature that can be activated by clicking on the ticket on the left. You’ll need to make 3 choices in order to fill the ticket:

Pick one of the premium symbols;

Aim how many symbols you’ll collect during the certain amount of following spins;

Place a bet on your ticket;

Verdict – Outstanding

Lucky Betting Shop is another outstanding online video slot designed by Expanse Studios casino software and if you’re a fan of sports betting, you’ll undoubtedly enjoy it.

Of course, in addition to the great design, the Bet Ticket feature is what sets this online game apart from other similar ones by keeping an eye on the ticket in the lower left corner.

The game is also available on http://meridianbet.com

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studio’s team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio

press@expanse.studio

