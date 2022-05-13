Ryan Lucia accepted into Forbes Business Council
Entrepreneur Ryan Lucia founder and CEO of Such n Such Media to write articles for Forbes Business Council.BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders
Ryan Lucia, owner of Such N Such Media (a marketing and media company based in Buford GA) and Aaron Overhead Doors (a garage door company based in Buford GA), has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Ryan Lucia was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his marketing and sales experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Ryan Lucia into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Ryan has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Ryan will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Ryan Lucia will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
Quote from Ryan “I’m excited to expand my reach through the Forbes Business Counsel networking opportunities and the articles I participate in.”
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
ABOUT SUCH N SUCH MEDIA
Such n Such Media is a digital media agency that specializes in home services, technology, and automotive. They offer Web Design/Development, Search Engine Optimization, and Video Production.
