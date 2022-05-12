Global Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition Equipment Market to Record an Impressive Growth of USD 10.77 Billion By 2030

An increase in demand for smart homes & office spaces to enable comfort and provide luxury has facilitated a similar rise in demand for Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition Equipment Market.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by our research team, the global plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition equipment market is expected to grow from USD 5.34 billion in 2021 to USD 10.77 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The increasing investments in research and development of plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) equipment and its uses have led to many of its applications in the manufacturing, electronics, and healthcare industries. The smooth & microscopic structure with high malleable properties makes plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition equipment an ideal substance for optical filters, devices with undesired refractive index, and anti-reflective films, given its high optical clarity and versatile nature. Optical clarity provided by plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition equipment facilitates its extensive use in electronics and microelectronics. The flexibility and efficiency have increased the scope of its applications. With the shift towards renewable energy sources due to climate change, the demand for solar energy will increase, followed by an equal rise in the demand for PECVD. The tough, resilient, and versatile properties combined with innovations that make these plasma coatings environment-friendly will drive the growth of the PECVD market. The development of PECVD is an extensive process with huge capital investment. The sophistication employed in this coating material involves specialized, risky, and time-consuming. The intensive capital investments accompanying the deployment of PECVD coatings will hamper the market's growth.

Get Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures @ https://www.marketquest.biz/sample-request/43068

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition equipment, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Samco, a significant player in the PECVD market specializing in making plasma processing equipment for the semiconductor industry, launched a new PECVD manufacturing facility in Japan. They have also announced the establishment of an atomic layer deposition demonstration facility at the same unit. The move will help Samco expand its market size and become a dominant player in the compound semiconductor market in Asia.

Market Growth & Trends



Market players are dedicating significant revenue share towards the research & development of PECVD as plasma coatings on microelectronics of solar cell components. Governments are also contributing to this by awarding grants to research & academic institutions that study the growing applications of PECVD coatings. This expenditure will lead to discovering innovative and varied uses of PECVD, increasing its application base. Therefore, the demand for PECVD will also rise. With the rise in disposable income of the population, consumers are looking toward improving their living standards & quality of life. An increase in demand for smart homes & office spaces to enable comfort and provide luxury has facilitated a similar rise in demand for PECVD as they are used in semiconductors heavily used in smart connected devices. PECVD also presents excellent optical clarity and is ideal for use in electronics such as TV, computers, smartphones & other electronics. It is also used in solar cells, and the demand for solar cells as an alternative to conventional energy will be a positive development for the PECVD market. After the covid 19 pandemic caused supply chain disruptions in the production and distribution of semiconductors, countries across the globe are concentrating on developing their semiconductor production capacities to become self-reliant. Such developments would contribute positively to the growth of the global PECVD market.

Key Findings

In 2021, the anode PECVD systems segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 52% and revenue of 2.77 billion.

The type segment is divided into anode PECVD systems and cathode PECVD systems. In 2021, the anode PECVD systems segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 52% and revenue of 2.77 billion.

In 2021, the semiconductor industry accounted for the largest share of the market, with 51% and market revenue of 2.72 billion.

The application segment is divided into the semiconductor industry, solar industry, and others. In 2021, the semiconductor industry accounted for the largest share of the market, with 51% and market revenue of 2.72 billion.

To Know More Additional Highlights and Key Points visit our report @ https://www.marketquest.biz/report/43068/global-plasma-enhanced-chemical-vapor-deposition-pecvd-equipment-market-2021-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2026

Regional Segment Analysis of the Plasma-enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition Equipment

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for global plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, with a market share of around 41% and 2.18 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The Asia Pacific dominated the plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition market because China is the largest and most significant producer of semiconductors globally. India is announcing credit facilities and policies that will encourage local and global players to establish their semiconductor manufacturing units. The growing trend of shifting towards a more diversified supplier group rather than solely depending on China for semiconductors after the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic has gained traction. India is a prospective player seen as a reliable supplier of semiconductors by other countries. In conclusion, the contribution of China and India to the semiconductor industry in the coming years will bode well for the growth of the plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key players operating in the global plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition equipment market are:



Applied Materials, Inc.

Lam Research Corporation

Oxford Instruments

NAURO Technology Group Co. Ltd.

SPTS Technologies Ltd.

ULVAC, Inc.

Samco Inc.

Plasma-Therm

Denton Vacuum

Trion Technology

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Market Quest has segmented the global plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition equipment market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition Equipment Market by Type:

Anode PECVD Systems

Cathode PECVD Systems

Global Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition Equipment Market by Application:

Semiconductor Industry

Solar Industry

Others

To Purchase Research Report @ https://www.marketquest.biz/buy-now/43068/single

About the report:

The global plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition equipment market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@marketquest.biz

Web: www.marketquest.biz