Williams Commerce to drive Product Experience Management for Customers with new Akeneo Bronze Solution Partnership
Akeneo and Williams Commerce will be working to deliver enhanced product experience management (PXM) capabilities
Williams Commerce shares our desire to help more and more businesses transform their product management through dynamic solutions, and this is a partnership we are thrilled to engage in.”LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Williams Commerce has been named an Akeneo Bronze Solution Partner, serving the UK and Ireland. Together, Akeneo and Williams Commerce will be working to deliver enhanced product experience management (PXM) capabilities for clients in order to help them better serve end customers.
— Scott Rogers, Akeneo’s Vice President of Global Channels & Alliances
Large online stores require efficient operations in order to run in the most effective way. Retailers want to be able to make changes to product information from a single place, as this simplifies processes and enables operational excellence.
This is what Akeneo offers. An unparalleled global community of customers, developers, and partners allows the Akeneo PXM ecosystem, built around an open-source and SaaS-first platform, to keep evolving to meet user needs, facilitate growth, and maintain its game-changing focus on product experience.
Williams Commerce and Akeneo will be working together to deliver exceptional ecommerce solutions, taking advantage of the market-leading capabilities of Akeneo’s PXM system, to truly enhance customer operations and make big leaps forward.
“We are delighted to enter this partnership with Akeneo,” said Rob Williams, CEO at Williams Commerce. “Our commitment to supporting businesses in the UK and Ireland, as well as further afield, is second to none. Being able to enhance these efforts by working with Akeneo is something we are very excited about.”
“Our partnership with Williams Commerce further illustrates our commitment to working with leading businesses in the ecommerce space,” said Scott Rogers, Akeneo’s Vice President of Global Channels & Alliances. “Williams Commerce shares our desire to help more and more businesses transform their product management through dynamic solutions, and this is a partnership we are thrilled to engage in.”
About Williams Commerce
Headquartered in Leicester, UK, with additional offices in North America, Asia and Australia, Williams Commerce Group is a full end-to-end digital service agency specialising in ecommerce support and delivery, digital marketing, software development, business systems and hosting to over 350 clients across the UK and internationally. Williams Commerce has established a truly diverse ecosystem of key partnerships that extend across Adobe Commerce, VTEX, Microsoft Dynamics, and more.
To learn more, visit our website: www.williamscommerce.com
About Akeneo
Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) helping businesses with products to unlock growth opportunities by delivering a consistent and compelling product experience across all channels, including ecommerce, mobile, print, points of sale and beyond. With its open platform, leading product information management, add-ons, connectors and marketplace, Akeneo PXM Studio dramatically improves product data quality and accuracy, simplifies catalog management, and accelerates the sharing of product information across channels and locales.
Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Thras.io, Staples Canada, boohoo.com, and Air Liquide trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can activate product experiences in any channel, therefore driving improved customer experiences, increased sales, reduced time to market, accelerated global expansion, and increased team productivity.
For more information, visit: www.akeneo.com
Sarah Leeger
Williams Commerce
email us here
+441163261116 ext.