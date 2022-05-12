Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research

The rising application into personalized medicine and nutrition and growing technological advancements in metagenomics is driving the demand for the market.

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size – USD 243.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.0%, Market Trends – The rise in the focus on therapies for human microbiomes.

The Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Research Report published by Emergen research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Human Microbiome Therapeutics industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Human Microbiome Therapeutics market along with crucial statistical data about the Human Microbiome Therapeutics market. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Human Microbiome Therapeutics industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape

The human microbiome therapeutics market is forecasted to augment rapidly due to the rising application of human microbiome therapeutics into personalized medicine and nutrition. Besides, the growing technological advancements in metagenomics and the therapeutic system is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecasted timeframe..

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In August 2019, the completion of the construction of a new state-of-the-art production facility had been announced by BiomX Ltd. The new facility is based in Ness Ziona and will facilitate the clinical development of candidate phage products for BiomX and may be extended in the coming years to satisfy commercial manufacturing requirements. The development has been a significant phase on the way to clinical development in this current period of live biotherapeutics, which involves phages and also human-derived cells and bacteria.

During the forecast timeframe, the probiotics segment is expected to dominate the market. Probiotics are organisms, such as bacteria and yeasts, which provide health benefits when being consumed.

The small molecule therapies segment accounted for the largest market share, and, due to its extensive use, it was anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Over the forecast timeframe, the infectious disease segment is expected to dominate the industry. The main drivers of possible development in the segment are the increasing prevalence of microbial dysbiosis-based diseases with the wide use of antibiotics and the drug development of microbiome-based treatments.

Due to the rise of dietary supplement consumption, the North American market is expected to lead the global market for Human Microbiome Therapeutics therapeutics. Moreover, technologically specialized research facilities for the development of experimental therapeutics, the existence of a health-conscious population, and rising healthcare expenditure are the key reasons for the region's dominance.

Key participants include Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, BiomX Ltd., LNC Therapeutics SA, Commense Inc, Embion Technologies SA, DermBiont, Inc, CoreBiome, Inc., Carbiotix AB, Biotagenics Inc., and Finch Therapeutics, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market on the basis of product, approach, therapeutic area, diseases, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Prescription Drugs

Probiotics

Medical Foods

Prebiotics

Approach Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Microbial Consortia

Phage Cocktail

Small Molecule Therapies

Microbial Ecosystems

Genetically Modified Single Strain Bacteria

Single Strain Whole Bacteria

Therapeutic Areas Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Autoimmune Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Infectious Disease

Others

Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Crohn’s Disease

difficile

Diabetes

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

