Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2022-2027 Size, Share, Global Trends, Segmentation and Competitive Outlook

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global next-generation sequencing market reached a value of US$ 13.82 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 40.25 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 19.5% during 2022-2027. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) offers ultra-high scalability, throughput, and high speed to determine the order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule. NGS is a parallel sequencing technology which has the ability to create a million RNA sequences and DNA molecules per second, enabling rapid sequencing. It is extensively being integrated into testing, clinical analysis, and disease diagnostics in the healthcare sector across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industry Trends and Drivers:

The next-generation sequencing market is primarily driven by the increasing use of NGS in the treatment of cancer and other chronic ailments. Apart from this, the improving reimbursement scenario for NGS- based diagnostic tests, rapid technological advancements, and the introduction of cost-efficient next- generation sequencing systems by key players are providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Other factors, such as the rapidly increasing healthcare expenditure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of genomics, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Next Generation Sequencing Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the next-generation sequencing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Agilent Technologies

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• 10x Genomics

• BGI Group

• Eurofins Scientific

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Illumina Inc.

• Genewiz

• Macrogen

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies

• Pacific Biosciences

• PerkinElmer

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Qiagen N.V.

• GenapSys Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global next-generation sequencing market on the basis of sequencing type, product type, technology, application, end-user and region.

Breakup by Sequencing Type:

• Whole Genome Sequencing

• Targeted Resequencing

• Whole Exome Sequencing

• RNA Sequencing

• CHIP Sequencing

• De Novo Sequencing

• Methyl Sequencing

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Instruments

• Reagents and Consumables

• Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

• Sequencing by Synthesis

• Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

• Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

• Nanopore Sequencing

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine

• Genetic Screening

• Diagnostics

• Agriculture and Animal Research

• Others

Breakup by End-User:

• Academic Institutes & Research Centers

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, Others)

