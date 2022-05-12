Alan Erickson Has Secured Contracts to Help Build Austin From the Ground Up

A home customized by Alan Erickson in Austin Texas

Alan Erickson of Austin, Texas has been constructing custom homes for over 30 years and he is excited to be part of building the city from the ground up.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alan Erickson, a custom home builder in Austin, Texas, is excited to share the news that he is moving forward with his mission to help build Austin from the ground up.

For the previous three decades, Alan has been trying to connect with the City of Austin, Texas in order to identify areas where it might assist with city expansion. In recent months, he has secured contracts to help build several new developments in the city.

"I'm thrilled to be able to play a role in helping Austin grow," he said. "There's so much potential here, and I'm excited to be part of a group that's making it happen."

Alan Erickson has been working in the home building industry for over 30 years and has been a part of both small and large-scale projects. He is known for his quality workmanship and attention to detail.

"It's always been my goal to help build Austin from the ground up," he said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to do that."

With a passion for construction, he began with a remodeling business which evolved into the custom home building company it is today. The company provides clients with high-quality builders and architects along with designers who work together every step of the way to ensure their vision becomes reality.

"I've always loved working with my hands, and there's something special about being a part of creating a home," he said. "It's a privilege to be able to do that for others."

Just recently, he was interviewed by CultureMap Austin about his latest project - a luxury estate that is being built from the ground up. "We take great pride in our craftsmanship," said Alan, "And we're excited to be bringing this level of service to Central Texas."

"My mission statement has always been to build a quality house that will last a lifetime by following the latest trends, but with classic values of architecture. My team and I aim to create beautiful, timeless houses while providing superior customer service."

They are committed to working closely with their clients throughout every step of their project from design to completion so they can have peace of mind knowing it's being handled properly at a fair price.

Alan believes they offer something unique because they do not just build houses; they build relationships. He believes that every home should be your dream home and ensures quality in all services provided.

Furthermore, in another recent interview with a local news station, Alan stated that he wants each and every one of his homes to be unique and tailored specifically to the client's needs. "We're not just slapping some walls together," he says. "Every detail matters." From start to finish, he takes pride, this dedication to their customers has allowed him to become one of the top home builders in Central Texas.

Alan understands that the process can be overwhelming and take months or even years, but he's committed to making every step as simple as possible. Since client relationship is a top priority for him, each stage is clearly laid out to the client in the first consultation meeting, so that the client and the team begin to create a relationship of trust and transparency. "Whether you're looking for a new lot in one of the communities we serve or want us to find land on your behalf, we'll work with you every step of the way."

Alan stands out compared to other home builders due to his flexibility and hands-on approach. Every step of the way, he and his team are able to provide guidance, suggestions, and clarification of the process. The nature of his team's relationships with clients has allowed him to complete many impressive custom-built homes.

The company is growing quickly but with over 30 years of experience and expertise, Alan Erickson can help bring your dream home to life with their team of builders, architects, and designers.

For more information on Alan Erickson and his work, please visit his website at https://www.alanericksontx.com/.