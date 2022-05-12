PM meets with Cambodian counterpart in US

VIETNAM, May 12 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) had a meeting with Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen in Washington DC on May 11 during the trip to the US. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

WASHINGTON DC — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen on May 11 (local time) as part of the trip to the US to attend ASEAN-US Summit.

During the meeting, the Vietnamese Government leader praised Cambodia's role and contributions as ASEAN Chair, including promoting the implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus on the situation in Myanmar.

PM Chính also congratulated Cambodia on positive results in its COVID-19 response and the full economic reopening, expressing his belief that Cambodia will successfully organise the commune/ward elections in early June as well as the National Assembly elections in 2023.

For his part, Cambodian PM Hun Sen also spoke highly of Việt Nam’s achievements in COVID-19 response, and socio-economic recovery and development, saying that he believes the Vietnamese Government and people will continue to achieve even greater achievements in its đổi mới (renewal) process and international integration.

The Cambodian leader also thanked Việt Nam for supporting Cambodia in the role of ASEAN Chair 2022.

The two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the positive developments in bilateral cooperation in recent times, especially the maintenance of meetings and high-level delegation exchanges, as well as cooperation mechanisms in all channels.

Two-way trade kept a positive growth momentum, hitting US$3.37 billion in the first quarter of 2022, up 24.9 per cent year-on-year.

To continue promoting the "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperative relation" between the two countries in the coming time, the two PMs agreed to promote the exchange of high-level delegations during the Việt Nam–Cambodia, Cambodia–Việt Nam Friendship Year 2022 and jointly organise meaningful activities to celebrate the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967-2022).

The two sides will make efforts to develop trade-investment; promote tourism; effectively use the border gate system to facilitate trade and people-to-people exchanges; uphold the achievement of demarcation and marker planting on about 84 per cent of the land border and continue the work on the remaining 16 per cent; and jointly build a border of peace and friendship between the two countries.

PM Chính also expressed his thanks and wished that the Cambodian Government continues to pay attention to and create conditions for the community of Vietnamese-origin Cambodians to strengthen their legal status and stabilise their lives in Cambodia.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Government leader respectfully conveyed the regards of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to Prime Minister Hun Sen and other senior leaders of Cambodia. PM Hun Sen expressed his sincere thanks and invited PM Chính to visit Cambodia. — VNS