ISE 2022: Proto Brings Holoportation Back to Barcelona

/EIN News/ -- Barcelona, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proto Inc., formerly known as Portl, is featured at Integrated Systems Europe 2022 with an incredible demonstration of the holoportation leader’s tech at the Newtonlabs Space Booth #5R850. Visitors can become holograms instantly, and pose with selfies of athletes and comic book heroes. More on Proto here.

The appearance at ISE follows Proto’s debut in Spain at Mobile World Congress 2021, when Reuters called it the top innovation of the event. Proto has recently been honored three times at CES 2022, won the top prize for “Connecting People” at the SXSW Innovation Awards and been named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list.

So far in 2022, Proto has been on The Today Show, The Ellen Show and been part of the NCAA Final Four, the NBA Finals, the NFL Draft and the Australian Open. Proto has opened new offices across the U.S., established busy distribution hubs in Taipei and Seoul, and will open its London office soon.

The Tim Draper-backed, Los Angeles-based company has been recognized as the leader in holoportation by Bloomberg, Mashable and the Wall Street Journal which have all recognized the innovations in cloud computing and software that make Proto much more than a simple piece of AV hardware. Proto recently closed a $12M Series A led by TRUE Capital Management and 57 active and retired pro athletes.

See Proto in action at ISE 2022 until May 13th in Booth 5R850 and if you can’t make it to Barcelona contact us for a demo in one of our global offices or remotely: info@protohologram.

About Proto Inc.

Proto Inc., founded as PORTL in 2018, is the maker of hologram devices and the software and cloud services to support holoportation. Founded by inventor and CEO David Nussbaum, its award-winning products are now in use all over the world, beaming executives, tech and science experts, and sports and music celebrities to events, displaying NFTs and other objects, and becoming a vital new tool for education, retail, marketing, and the hospitality industry. The Tim Draper-backed startup was named the number one new technology at Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, a three time CES Innovation Awards Honoree for 2022, the winner of the top prize at SXSW Innovation Awards for "Connecting People" and to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list. Proto's headquarters are in Los Angeles and it has satellite and distributor showrooms in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Columbus,OH. Proto seeks to bring people together across every kind of divide. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For more information go to PROTOhologram.com.





