First-Ever Walmart Seller Tools Launched by WallySmarter.com
Walmart.com Product Research and Keyword Research is finally available to Walmart Sellers
3rd Party Sellers have been completely blind as to keyword search volumes or product sales estimates on Walmart.com”MINDEN, NEVADA, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ralph Harris, Founder and CEO of Wallysmarter.com, has announced the launch of the first Walmart Seller Tools available anywhere in the world. Up to now, 3rd Party Sellers have been forced to use Amazon Seller Tools which are completely irrelevant on the Walmart.com marketplace.
— Ralph Harris
“3rd Party Sellers have been completely blind as to keyword search volumes or product sales estimates on Walmart.com.” – Mr Harris.
Walmart Fulfilment Services, as a direct competitor to Amazon FBA, has been growing exponentially, and for good reason. 3rd Party Sellers on Walmart.com are finding the marketplace less competitive than Amazon.com and as a result, more profitable. In 2021, there were 6.3m Third-Party Sellers on Amazon.com, whereas Walmart.com had 114 700 Third-Party Sellers. This translates to 48 customers for every 1 Seller on Amazon.com versus 1918 customers for every 1 seller on Walmart.com.
In the last 2 years alone, Walmart.com has spent over $50 Billion on their Fulfilment infrastructure, preparing for the increase in 3rd Party Sellers.
As more Sellers are moving to Walmart.com, it has become more important for Sellers to have access to accurate and easy to access Walmart Seller Tools.
Mr Harris explains that the secret to a successful product on Walmart.com is to find one where there is a strong existing demand for that product. However, competing products should have few reviews - indicating a new arrival can compete equitably with the products already selling.
Only with the depth of the Wallysmarter.com database of 12 million Walmart.com keywords and 75 million Walmart.com products, can prospective sellers really carry out product research efficiently and effectively. There is even a Walmart Chrome Extension, which allows a live view of Walmart.com result page, and provides accurate sales estimates.
“New users are welcome to come and try Wallysmarter.com for an easy free trial. No credit card information is required. Wallysmarter.com even offers a Walmart API for Sellers to buy in bulk the data resulting from Walmart Seller Tools.
For further about Wallysmarter.com, and the ways they can assist new sellers on Walmart.com, visit – https://www.wallysmarter.com/
Ralph Harris
Wally Smarter Limited
support@wallysmarter.com