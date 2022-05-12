Submit Release
News Search

There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,168 in the last 365 days.

First-Ever Walmart Seller Tools Launched by WallySmarter.com

Walmart Seller Tools

Number of Sellers on Walmart

Walmart.com Product Research and Keyword Research is finally available to Walmart Sellers

3rd Party Sellers have been completely blind as to keyword search volumes or product sales estimates on Walmart.com”
— Ralph Harris
MINDEN, NEVADA, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ralph Harris, Founder and CEO of Wallysmarter.com, has announced the launch of the first Walmart Seller Tools available anywhere in the world. Up to now, 3rd Party Sellers have been forced to use Amazon Seller Tools which are completely irrelevant on the Walmart.com marketplace.

“3rd Party Sellers have been completely blind as to keyword search volumes or product sales estimates on Walmart.com.” – Mr Harris.

Walmart Fulfilment Services, as a direct competitor to Amazon FBA, has been growing exponentially, and for good reason. 3rd Party Sellers on Walmart.com are finding the marketplace less competitive than Amazon.com and as a result, more profitable. In 2021, there were 6.3m Third-Party Sellers on Amazon.com, whereas Walmart.com had 114 700 Third-Party Sellers. This translates to 48 customers for every 1 Seller on Amazon.com versus 1918 customers for every 1 seller on Walmart.com.

In the last 2 years alone, Walmart.com has spent over $50 Billion on their Fulfilment infrastructure, preparing for the increase in 3rd Party Sellers.

As more Sellers are moving to Walmart.com, it has become more important for Sellers to have access to accurate and easy to access Walmart Seller Tools.

Mr Harris explains that the secret to a successful product on Walmart.com is to find one where there is a strong existing demand for that product. However, competing products should have few reviews - indicating a new arrival can compete equitably with the products already selling.

Only with the depth of the Wallysmarter.com database of 12 million Walmart.com keywords and 75 million Walmart.com products, can prospective sellers really carry out product research efficiently and effectively. There is even a Walmart Chrome Extension, which allows a live view of Walmart.com result page, and provides accurate sales estimates.

“New users are welcome to come and try Wallysmarter.com for an easy free trial. No credit card information is required. Wallysmarter.com even offers a Walmart API for Sellers to buy in bulk the data resulting from Walmart Seller Tools.

For further about Wallysmarter.com, and the ways they can assist new sellers on Walmart.com, visit – https://www.wallysmarter.com/

Ralph Harris
Wally Smarter Limited
support@wallysmarter.com

You just read:

First-Ever Walmart Seller Tools Launched by WallySmarter.com

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.