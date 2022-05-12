Million Dogs Pet Boutique Now Offering Seven Sizes of Handcrafted Healing Cones

Protective fabric alternative to medical plastic allows for more comfortable healing and reduces stress during recovery for all types of dogs

Million Dogs Pet Boutique , known for luxurious healing cones and pet supplies, today announced it has expanded available sizes of its cones to fit all dogs. The new collection of lightweight, fabric healing cones was originally designed to fit four sizes of small dogs. Now, the cones can accommodate any type of small, medium and large dog that has a longer body or larger head and snout.The veterinarian-approved, protective cones allow dogs of all sizes to eat, play and sleep without the usual anxiety that animals feel with hard plastic around their necks. The fashionable fabric cones come in many choices of colors in sizes XXS-Large, with an option for picky pet parents to order bespoke, handmade, custom e-cones for their diva babies."When your dogs and cats have gone through any sort of surgery or experienced an injury, you want them to feel comfortable and safe while they heal," said a company spokesperson. "Pet parents know that uncomfortable plastic cones (known as cones of shame) can make their fur children feel sad and lethargic when they come home from the vet. They feel worse every time they turn their heads or try to lie down and sleep. We make luxurious fabric e-collars to make the healing experience more pleasant for our four-legged friends."The spokesperson continued, "Our website has a huge selection of beautiful, luxury fabrics to match your pet's personality and their pet bed or bedroom. If you want a custom cone, please contact us and we will dress your pet in premier healing comfort."The original comfy cone soft recovery collar is handcrafted in Los Angeles. It is made from 100% water-resistant, machine washable polyester fabric and soft foam. The e-cone is easy to put on and remove, with multiple snaps that ensure a perfect fit and elastic loops to secure it to a pet's collar.