Policy and Taxation Group Names Kip Peterson to Board of Directors

Group Works to Help Families and Their Businesses Eliminate Damaging New Taxes, Manage Inflation, Cut Regulation

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kip Peterson has been named to the Policy and Taxation Group ’s Board of Directors, it was announced today.The announcement of Peterson was made by the group’s president Pat Soldano. Policy and Taxation Group is the advocacy and lobbying arm of Family Enterprise USA, a group dedicated to the interests of America’s families and family businesses, representing 59 percent of the country’s private workforce, or some 83.3 million U.S. jobs.Peterson comes to Policy and Taxation Group from Waycrosse, Inc., where he is associate general counsel. Waycrosse, Inc. is a premier multi-generational single-family office headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.“Kip brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Policy and Taxation Group and will help us get the message out about the challenges families face in today’s business environment,” said Soldano in making the announcement. “He will help us focus attention on punitive taxes families and their businesses face,” she said. “We’re excited to have Kip join the doard of directors and to have his perspective and experience.”At Waycrosse, Peterson oversees the transactional legal practice, including contracts, corporate governance, real estate, and investment transactions, and manages litigation and dispute resolution for both Waycrosse and its clients. Peterson also leads Waycrosse’s risk management team and serves on the Waycrosse Risk and Technology Committee.Peterson received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Minnesota and his Juris Doctor from the University of St. Thomas (MN) School of Law.“The work the Policy and Taxation Group does is the important behind the scenes work that helps keeps our country’s families and their businesses strong and growing,” said Peterson in joining the board. “I look forward to bringing my expertise to the group to help in this important cause.”Key family and family business issues often center around taxes, with 45 percent of families and family businesses ranking new income taxes ranked as their biggest tax worry, research shows. Estate taxes, commonly known as The Death Tax, is the second biggest tax headache.The Policy and Taxation board of directors consists of nine members from a broad cross-section of America, including diversity geographically, politically, and in terms of size of business.“With proposed changes in estate tax legislation, it is more important than ever for families to do their planning to pass ownership to the next generations to sustain the business and maintain the legacy,” said Soldano. “We welcome Kip in helping us with our mission of keeping families strong for the long term.”About Policy and Taxation GroupPolicy and Taxation Group is the leading information, education and advocacy organization working for the reduction and ultimate elimination of estate, gift, and generation skipping transfer taxes, and other taxes that punish hard work and success. Our Mission is to challenge hostile tax policies that meaningfully and measurably impact families and limit the ability of family businesses to remain family owned.For more information go to: www.policyandtaxationgroup.com About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. FEUSA represents and celebrates all sizes, professions and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization.For the full details of the “Family Enterprise USA 2022 Annual Family Business Survey” can be found at https://familyenterpriseusa.com/