Cutting Edge Property Maintenance Expands Commercial & Residential Landscaping Services to Downriver, Michigan

Cutting Edge Property Maintenance Co-Owners, Jimmy Blackburne and Luke Tamsen

A widely-respected landscaping company takes new territory on the cutting edge of craft and customer service.

No detail’s too small when it comes to our landscaping service in Downriver or any part of Southeastern Michigan.” — Luke Tamsen

DOWNRIVER, MI, USA, May 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cutting Edge Property Maintenance announces the expansion of its residential and commercial services to Downriver, Michigan. The burgeoning company offers a long list of landscaping services to customers in this region with a personal touch that, in their own words, “goes the extra mile.” Co-owned by Luke Tamsen and Jimmy Blackburne, the company is so cutting edge that they even accept cryptocurrency.Tamsen said, “We are constantly upping the ante on the art of landscaping using different techniques for installation and maintenance. No detail’s too small when it comes to our landscaping service in Downriver or any part of Southeastern Michigan. With every single aspect in mind for both residential and commercial lawn care, we make sure our lawn mower blades are precision sharpened and always perform a clean cut.”A shortlist of Cutting Edge Property Maintenance services are lawn care, shrub trimming, Fall and Spring cleanup, and mulch and rock installation. The company’s technicians can construct retaining walls to make sure landscaping looks exceptional on uneven ground. And for clearing snow and ice management in Downriver, they are on point to keep unpredictable Michigan winters at bay.A complete listing of yard landscaping services in Downriver includes:Sod InstallationAeration/DethatchingLandscape InstallationRetaining WallsBrick PaversMulch InstallationShrub PruningBrush HoggingAeration/OverseedingCommercial Snow RemovalFall Clean-UpGrading/Leveling YardsDrain Tiles/French Drains“Our goal is to keep the same customer service principles we had when the company started. Professional quality and workmanship coupled with the customer always being top-of-mind is what we’re after,” Blackburne adds.For more information, visit https://micuttingedge.com About:Founded in January of 2017, Cutting Edge Property Maintenance serves Southeastern Michigan. Their services include weekly lawn care, snow and ice removal, and complete landscape installation.Location Information:20532 Pennsylvania RdTaylor, MI