Cutting Edge Property Maintenance Expands Commercial & Residential Landscaping Services to Downriver, Michigan
A widely-respected landscaping company takes new territory on the cutting edge of craft and customer service.
No detail’s too small when it comes to our landscaping service in Downriver or any part of Southeastern Michigan.”DOWNRIVER, MI, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cutting Edge Property Maintenance announces the expansion of its residential and commercial services to Downriver, Michigan. The burgeoning company offers a long list of landscaping services to customers in this region with a personal touch that, in their own words, “goes the extra mile.” Co-owned by Luke Tamsen and Jimmy Blackburne, the company is so cutting edge that they even accept cryptocurrency.
— Luke Tamsen
Tamsen said, “We are constantly upping the ante on the art of landscaping using different techniques for installation and maintenance. No detail’s too small when it comes to our landscaping service in Downriver or any part of Southeastern Michigan. With every single aspect in mind for both residential and commercial lawn care, we make sure our lawn mower blades are precision sharpened and always perform a clean cut.”
A shortlist of Cutting Edge Property Maintenance services are lawn care, shrub trimming, Fall and Spring cleanup, and mulch and rock installation. The company’s technicians can construct retaining walls to make sure landscaping looks exceptional on uneven ground. And for clearing snow and ice management in Downriver, they are on point to keep unpredictable Michigan winters at bay.
A complete listing of yard landscaping services in Downriver includes:
Sod Installation
Aeration/Dethatching
Landscape Installation
Retaining Walls
Brick Pavers
Mulch Installation
Shrub Pruning
Brush Hogging
Aeration/Overseeding
Commercial Snow Removal
Fall Clean-Up
Grading/Leveling Yards
Drain Tiles/French Drains
“Our goal is to keep the same customer service principles we had when the company started. Professional quality and workmanship coupled with the customer always being top-of-mind is what we’re after,” Blackburne adds.
For more information, visit https://micuttingedge.com.
About:
Founded in January of 2017, Cutting Edge Property Maintenance serves Southeastern Michigan. Their services include weekly lawn care, snow and ice removal, and complete landscape installation.
Location Information:
20532 Pennsylvania Rd
Taylor, MI
Luke Tamsen
Cutting Edge Property Maintenance
+1 734-787-7157
info@micuttingedge.com
