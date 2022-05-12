Mullivaaikkaal Remembrance Week Begins on 12th May - Concludes on Tamil National Mourning Day 18th May: TGTE

LTTE cadres sharing their meagre reserves of rice with the civilian victims of genocide in the form of Congee (

Congee (கஞ்சி) will be served at all Mullivaaikkaal Remembrance Week venues in Tamil Homeland and across the globe - In USA at the entrance of UN Head Quarters

Congee is the token of Eelam Tamils’ determination to realize remedial justice in the form of an Independent and sovereign state of Tamil Eelam.” — Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)