Submit Release
News Search

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,964 in the last 365 days.

Inslee appoints Tsering Cornell to Clark County Superior Court

WASHINGTON, May 11 - Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee announced today the appointment of Tsering Cornell to the Clark County Superior Court. Cornell will replace Judge Scott Collier, who plans to retire on June 30.

Cornell is currently an Assistant Attorney General with that agency’s Vancouver regional office. In that role, which she has held since 2018, Cornell represents the Department of Children, Youth, and Families, as well as Clark College, Lower Columbia College and the Center for Childhood Deafness and Hearing Loss/School for the Deaf. Before joining the Attorney General’s Vancouver office, Cornell worked for the Attorney General and the Washington Secretary of State in Olympia. She began her legal career as a business associate with Cooley LLP, advising corporate clients.

Cornell has deep roots in Clark County, having grown up and attended K-12 school there before later returning to raise her own family. She remains involved in the community. She is a board member of the Clark County Volunteer Lawyers Program, and she volunteers with the Clark County Food Bank and YMCA youth mock trial program. Since 2000, Cornell has also been a member of the Northwest Tibetan Cultural Association.

“Tsering is an impressive individual, attorney, and leader, who is has spent the bulk of her professional career serving the public,” said Inslee. “She has a collaborative mindset, and she approaches her work with empathy and compassion. I expect that she will excel on the bench.”

Cornell earned her bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and a master’s degree from Alliant International University. She earned her law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. 

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111 Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee appoints Tsering Cornell to Clark County Superior Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.