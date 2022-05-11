Senators Carper, Coons Introduce Delaware District Court Nominee Greg Williams at Confirmation Hearing

DELAWARE, May 11 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons (both D-Del.) today introduced Greg Williams at his confirmation hearing to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. Williams was nominated on April 13, 2022 by President Biden. If confirmed, he will be the only judge of color currently serving on the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, and the second Black judge to ever serve on the Delaware District Court in its history.

“Greg Williams is well-suited to serve in this important role for Delaware and our nation,” said Carper. “More than his professional qualifications, though, Greg is the personification of the Golden Rule. He is also the personification of judicial temperament. Greg Williams, has not just the credentials and the temperament, but the strong work ethic that is necessary for this court to continue to function as one of the most important District Courts in our country.”

“Greg Williams has been a leader in the Delaware legal community for years now, with over two decades working on the kind of commercially significant legislation that the Delaware District Court is known for. His exceptional qualifications, strong character, and wealth of lived experience will make him an asset to the Court, and I support his nomination unreservedly,” said Coons.

Senators Carper and Coons recommended Williams to President Biden to be nominated for the judicial vacancy created when Judge Leonard Stark was confirmed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit earlier this year. The American Bar Association’s Standing Committee evaluated Williams as “well qualified” to serve on the District Court in a unanimous opinion.

Williams is a partner in the Wilmington office of Fox Rothschild LLP. He joined the firm in 1995 as an associate and was elevated to partner in 2003. He has served as a special master in complex civil cases for the District of Delaware since 2020. From 1986 to 1992, Williams served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He received his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law in 1995 and both his B.A. and B.S. from Millersville University of Pennsylvania in 1990.

To view Senators Carper and Coons's full opening remarks at today's hearing, click here.

