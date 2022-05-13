FullNet Communications Declares Special Cash Dividend
FullNet Communications’ Board of Directors Approves Special Cash Dividend & Implementation of a Quarterly Cash Dividend Program.
FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO)OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FullNet Communications, Inc. (“FullNet” or the “Company”) (FULO – OTC Pink Current) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on the Company’s Common Stock.
The special dividend of $0.0280 per share is payable June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022.
This is the Company’s first cash dividend on its Common Stock, and the Company is implementing a quarterly program with the intention of paying regular cash dividends as determined by its Board of Directors based on the Company’s future financial performance. The Company anticipates that the regular quarterly cash dividends will be at a rate substantially less than this initial special dividend.
“We believe that this special cash dividend is the best use of our current excess cash balances and are excited to be able to give our shareholders the benefit of a regular quarterly cash dividend program going forward,” stated Jason Ayers, President of FullNet.
About FullNet Communications, Inc.
FullNet is an integrated communications company headquartered in Oklahoma City, that has been providing advanced voice and data solutions since 1995. It provides a wide range of mission critical services to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. Its customers range in size from individuals and small neighborhood businesses to international Fortune 500 companies. Its primary services are mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls, equipment colocation and related services, and customized live help desk outsourcing service. For more information, visit the Company’s web site at www.fullnet.net.
Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” or “should” or other variations thereon, or by discussions of strategies that involve risks and uncertainties. The actual results of the Company or industry results may be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
